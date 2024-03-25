Final Fantasy. Probably the most well-known RPG franchise in the world (besides Pokémon), Square Enix (formerly Square) has been churning out Final Fantasy titles for over 35 years. Beloved by millions, the franchise is still proving popular today on multiple different consoles.
With its humble beginnings on the NES, to us, it's always felt like a Nintendo series. Even if the late '90s would say otherwise. We've had a Best Final Fantasy Games list for some time here, but we've only ever included the mainline entries in the series. Now, we want to shake things up a bit — and it's up to you to influence the order.
Why are we changing things up now, you ask? Well, you might be aware that one of the best games in the series — Final Fantasy VI on the Super NES — is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary on 2nd April. So what better way to celebrate than by squabbling (nicely!) over your favourites?
There are a couple of things worth noting before you jump in, however. First up, Japanese-only releases aren't included. That means the NES releases of Final Fantasy II and III, for example, are excluded from the poll. However, we've included every single version of a game that was released on Nintendo systems in the West. That means that you can vote for Final Fantasy III on the DS and the Pixel Remaster on Switch, for example.
Final Fantasy Adventure is excluded from the poll, as this was actually the first game in the Mana series and not a Final Fantasy game. The same goes for Collection of SaGa, which is a compilation of the three Final Fantasy Legend games. Again, these aren't Final Fantasy titles, (they're SaGa games) and were only renamed in the West to improve marketing. Got all that? Phew...
Just like other reader-ranked polls, we're asking you, the lovely readers, to rate every single Final Fantasy game you've played from the list below. That could be a numbered title, a rhythm game — heck, even the Chocobo games are... game, here.
Registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars below and rate the games out of 10. The resulting ranking (which we'll publish in due course) is created from those fluid NL User Ratings and is therefore subject to change, even after publication. If you've previously rated these games in our database, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and potentially influence the order.
So, without further ado, get that ATB bar filled up and get voting.
Rate each Final Fantasy game you've played:
Click the stars below to rate each Final Fantasy you've played out of 10:
Thanks for rating your favourites and give us a shout if you think anything is missing.
We'll be revealing the results very soon, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.
Comments 15
Sorry everyone, it's XIV 😔
Final Fantasy and I go decently far back for me never reeeally having played the main games. My cream of the crop on Nintendo consoles would be (in no particular order):
FFIV
Theatrythm (esp. Final Bar Line)
Crystal Chronicles (the first, on GameCube, in co-op)
FFXII
The FFIII DS CGI opening
FFVII's first few hours (Midgar->Golden Saucer)
Tactics Advance
And I'm sure VI, if I'd played it.
The first game that really made me take notice of the series was FF VII so i guess that'd be my favorite. Back in the day i was about to turn 19 and my mom wanted to get me a new game system for my birthday. It was either N64 or Playstation. I chose N64 so i could play Ocarina of time but some friends of mine where arguing that Playstation was better because games were on discs and it had FF VII. Plus they said Nintendo was for little kids. LOL you know that old stereotype. 😉
Anyway i stood by my decision to go with N64 but i later ended up getting a Playstation Anyway. I definitely saw something there that made it special and i couldn't deny how popular FF VII was. That was the year i stopped being known as the Nintendo kid. My eyes were finally opened to new experiences!
IX is definitely the best, but not this port. The original version on Playstation is the absolute best. In fact, the only port that improves upon the original is XII Zodiac Age.
Pixel Remasters are serviceable, but not the ideal way to play them with such an awful font (the retro is even worse) and that bright color palette.
Just ranking those I've played from start to finish.
IV > VI > XIII > XII > VII >>> Tactics > I > Crisis Core > Mystic Quest
My top 5 would be:
1. FFIX
2. OG FFVII
3. FFVI
4. FFX
5. FFXII
Xenogears and Octopath 2
Nintendo up to SNES: VI/III.
Everything else: VII.
1. Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster
2. Final Fantasy VI GBA
3. Final Fantasy III (SNES)
4. My Life As King
Off subject looking at the below, Nintendo really in uncharted territory. Based on USA dates.
Even the Wii was only 5 years 11 months.
NES - October 18, 1985
SNES - August 23, 1991 (5 years, 10 months, 5 days since NES)
Nintendo 64 - September 29, 1996 (5 years, 1 month, 6 days since SNES)
GameCube - November 18, 2001 (5 years, 1 month, 20 days since Nintendo 64)
Wii - November 19, 2006 (5 years, 1 day since GameCube)
Wii U - November 18, 2012 (5 years, 11 months, 30 days since Wii)
Nintendo Switch: March 3, 2017 (4 years, 3 months, 13 days since Wii U)
Nintendo Switch 2: Expected Q1 2025 (~8 Years)
The PS1 games were the best. X was decent. Then the series heart decided to leave its body and go pump life to other games. The series changed from essential to mediocre.
Xenoblade is the new Final Fantasy.
Its 100 percent ff13
Here’s my list:
1. Tonberries
2. Final Fantasy VI
3. Final Fantasy VII
4. Final Fantasy IV
5. Final Fantasy
6. Final Fantasy V
I don’t like the games below this point:
7. Final Fantasy VIII
8. Final Fantasy IX (8 and 9 are really close because they both have stuff i like, but i’m putting 8 above 9, because 9 has Zidane)
9. Final Fantasy X
10. Final Fantasy XIII
11. Final Fantasy II
Spinoffs: Mystic Quest(ugh), Theatrythym (played all 3, love all 3) , Explorers (good), World of FF(okay.. i might like it more if i hadn’t forced myself to 100% it in order to unlock that super cute credits video)
Final Fantasy VI will always be the best in my opinion.
IV, VII and IX are pretty phenomenal too.
The SNES and PS1 (IV-TAY) are my favorites. I really feel the series took a downturn then…ranging from poor to good from them on. 16 was fun, so hopefully things will start improving again.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...