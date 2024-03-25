Final Fantasy. Probably the most well-known RPG franchise in the world (besides Pokémon), Square Enix (formerly Square) has been churning out Final Fantasy titles for over 35 years. Beloved by millions, the franchise is still proving popular today on multiple different consoles.

With its humble beginnings on the NES, to us, it's always felt like a Nintendo series. Even if the late '90s would say otherwise. We've had a Best Final Fantasy Games list for some time here, but we've only ever included the mainline entries in the series. Now, we want to shake things up a bit — and it's up to you to influence the order.

Why are we changing things up now, you ask? Well, you might be aware that one of the best games in the series — Final Fantasy VI on the Super NES — is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary on 2nd April. So what better way to celebrate than by squabbling (nicely!) over your favourites?

There are a couple of things worth noting before you jump in, however. First up, Japanese-only releases aren't included. That means the NES releases of Final Fantasy II and III, for example, are excluded from the poll. However, we've included every single version of a game that was released on Nintendo systems in the West. That means that you can vote for Final Fantasy III on the DS and the Pixel Remaster on Switch, for example.

Final Fantasy Adventure is excluded from the poll, as this was actually the first game in the Mana series and not a Final Fantasy game. The same goes for Collection of SaGa, which is a compilation of the three Final Fantasy Legend games. Again, these aren't Final Fantasy titles, (they're SaGa games) and were only renamed in the West to improve marketing. Got all that? Phew...

Just like other reader-ranked polls, we're asking you, the lovely readers, to rate every single Final Fantasy game you've played from the list below. That could be a numbered title, a rhythm game — heck, even the Chocobo games are... game, here.

Registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars below and rate the games out of 10. The resulting ranking (which we'll publish in due course) is created from those fluid NL User Ratings and is therefore subject to change, even after publication. If you've previously rated these games in our database, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and potentially influence the order.

So, without further ado, get that ATB bar filled up and get voting.

Rate each Final Fantasy game you've played:

Thanks for rating your favourites and give us a shout if you think anything is missing.

We'll be revealing the results very soon, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.