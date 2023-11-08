Last week, WarioWare: Move It! brought Mario's #2 nemesis back to Switch for another round of microgame goodness, this time returning to the waggle-filled joys of the Wii entry, WarioWare Smooth Moves.

Our resident reviewer extraordinaire, PJ O'Reilly, awarded it 8/10 in his review, saying this entry is "as daft and colourful as ever." Putting aside a focus on multiplayer that might disappoint lone players, "it's really hard to knock the chaotically silly vibe of this most excellent party game."

The game is currently sitting with a Metascore of 75, and many outlets seem to be in general agreement — it's another fun 'one of those.' We've got great affection for the Wii entry, so it was heartening to take hold of the Form Baton once more (sorry, Form Stones in this one) and get posing.

But what are your thoughts on the game? If you've picked it up at launch, we're keen to hear how you've got on over the weekend.

Feel free to vote in the poll below and let us know. Remember that a vote below counts towards the game's user score in our database, but it's not set in stone. If you want to give WarioWare a preliminary score now and revise it later, you absolutely can! Simply head to the game's page and change your rating.

