Mario Kart World is finally out, making it the first proper new mainline entry in over a decade. Chances are if you've bought a Switch 2, then you've probably bought Mario Kart World too, so we're eager to see exactly what you make of it so far.

Before we do, however, let's just remind ourselves of what we thought. Alana provided the big review for the game and said:

"At first, this doesn't quite feel like the reinvention of Mario Kart that people wanted or expected, but the more time you spend in the open world and racing with friends, you’ll uncover a mechanically rich kart racer full of secrets and joy. Mario Kart World refines and expands the formula in meaningful ways while upping the charm in many others.

"Few games have brought me as much laughter as Mario Kart World has done since launch. If you need a pick-me-up, this game is sure to bring a smile, and it feels like a perfect start to Switch 2's life."

At the time of writing, Mario Kart World is currently sitting at 87 on Metacritic, which means that it's currently viewed as 'generally favourable' from a total of 75 critic reviews.

So now it's over to you. While we think it's unlikely you've completed 100% of the game with every possible secret uncovered, we imagine you've probably experienced all of the tracks by this point and have a solid understanding of the its many quirks.

Still, your chosen score isn't written in stone. Feel free to give it a preliminary verdict now and revisit at a later date. Alternatively, you can always come back here if you feel you simply can't provide a score just yet. So cast your verdict in the below poll and let us know exactly what you think of Mario Kart World after just over one week.

What score would you give Mario Kart World (Switch 2)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Mario Kart World (Switch 2)? (705 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 18 % 9 - Excellent 35 % 8 - Great 27 % 7 - Good 12 % 6 - Not Bad 3 % 5 - Average 1 % 4 - Poor 1 % 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 1 %

How are you finding Mario Kart World so far? Do you enjoy it? Do you think some improvements could be made? Let us know with a comment.