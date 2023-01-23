I've made it up to Chapter 8 now, how highly I rate in entirely hinges on whether or not the game does end up being beatable in the way I am playing, without utilizing the rings and the engage mechanic on Hard/Classic without using the Somliel Base.

If I make it through and the map design does stay as solid as it has for the most part been so far (post the first few tutorial maps) then I'd say we're looking at 7 or 8 and it would earn a place in my list of "good" Fire Emblem games, if not then it's a 1. I really just cannot stand the engage mechanic and hate everything it stands for and I'd rather just sell the game than play with it. Without the rings the main gameplay has been a blast, decent level of challenge, maps could use some more depth to them but it's not too bad, I like that there's no freaking pair up or forced time wasting chores to do, I like that there's a Jeigan unit in the game once again and I like that the units have actual pre-determined classes and bases again and aren't just blank slates. Break mechanic is surprisingly smart, removing some of the value from the enemy phase and making the player phase more important.

The characters, story and dialogue are embarrasingly bad and the kind of overtly wacky kiddy anime style and wibe is a big turn off, but the skip button exists so I can deal with it, music has been pretty weak for the series standard.