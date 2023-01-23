We're sure a lot of you lovely readers have been engaging with a certain strategy RPG over the weekend. Yep, we're talking about Fire Emblem Engage, which launched on Switch last Friday.
Okay, so this is a huge 40-50 hour game and we're not expecting you all to have blasted through the entire thing over the past few days, but we do really want to know what you think about Alear's adventure so far, which sees multiple Fire Emblem protagonists of past return in summonable 'Emblem' forms.
You already know how we feel about Engage — we think this combat-focused entry is pretty excellent and gave it a 9/10 in our review: