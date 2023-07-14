@Banjo-

This is a common take that always breaks my soul. New Super Mario Bros. 2 is uninspired, sure. Reusing the same music from NSMB Wii was pretty lazy, and I hate how the background blurs when you enable 3D. But I still really love this game, I have to admit. I was really happy they brought back the Racoon Suit after so long. The Tanooki Suit in 3D Land and many subsequent games doesn't count, as you can't actually fly with it. Classic enemies like Reznor from SMW make their return here, too. The game also added 2-player co-op, which is something the original DS game was supposed to have but was scrapped, presumably due to graphical limitations. I never got to try the co-op, but I think that's pretty neat.

And it has historical value as both the first retail Nintendo game available for download from the eShop and the first Nintendo game to receive paid DLC. The importance of this cannot be understated, as every physical Nintendo game gets a digital release now, and paid DLC has become a common trend for them. In some small way, you could say that if NSMB2 didn't exist, you never would have gotten Banjo in Smash because Nintendo never got on board with DLC.

I also just think the levels are fun! They're pretty standard in terms of not having a lot of crazy gimmicks, but I don't think every game necessarily needs to reinvent the wheel. Sometimes, if the core gameplay is fun enough, all I really want from a sequel is... more of the same. Look at Sticker Star and how we could've had a solid Paper Mario game if Miyamoto hadn't said it looked too similar to TTYD. Now, Tanabe says he wants every game to do something different and "innovative."

Even though the environments are the same as other NSMB games, the graphical leap from the DS one to this was significant enough that the backgrounds stood out to me as being quite pretty. I'm glad they're trying something actually "new" with Wonder, but I still love SMB2 for what it was. They shouldn't have released it within mere months of the Wii U game, which I think significantly contributed to the fatigue, but I enjoy it.

Surely we can agree that it holds up better than the original Super Mario Land, no? I'm honestly wanting to go back and replay NSMB2 now, lol. My backlog is so big though, and I should really be chipping away at that instead.