OOT 3D - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

In the vast, deep forest of Hyrule... another Box Art Brawl is being waged.

Yes, we're back again, and we have a doozy for you this week. But first, let's look back at what went down last time. We looked at Rayman 3D for the uhhh... 3DS. As expected, the more action-packed North American design won the day with a whopping 77% of the vote – well done!

And now, we cast our eyes over to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D. How have we not done this one yet?! Alas, now seems the perfect time. As you'll know, a full remake of Ocarina of Time has been confirmed for the Switch 2, so it's time to see how the 2011 entry's box art holds up.

Europe and Japan share the same design for this one, so it's another good ol' duel as the two face off against North America.

Let's do this.

North America

OOT 3D - NA
Image: Nintendo

North America adopts the classic gold presentation for its OOT box art, featuring Adult Link atop Epona as she rears onto her back legs. It's elegant, understated, and really showcases the majesty of the game on 3DS.

It'll be a tough one to beat.

Europe / Japan

OOT 3D - EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Europe and Japan, meanwhile, went for a more cinematic approach to the box art. This one shows Link riding Epona across Hyrule Field, with Death Mountain on the right, Lon Lon Ranch on the left, and Hyrule Castle in the distant center.

It's accurate to the geography of the world, then, and it's a beautiful image. We wouldn't be surprised if a lot of folks have this as their desktop wallpaper.

Which region got the best The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!