In the vast, deep forest of Hyrule... another Box Art Brawl is being waged.

Yes, we're back again, and we have a doozy for you this week. But first, let's look back at what went down last time. We looked at Rayman 3D for the uhhh... 3DS. As expected, the more action-packed North American design won the day with a whopping 77% of the vote – well done!

And now, we cast our eyes over to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D. How have we not done this one yet?! Alas, now seems the perfect time. As you'll know, a full remake of Ocarina of Time has been confirmed for the Switch 2, so it's time to see how the 2011 entry's box art holds up.

Europe and Japan share the same design for this one, so it's another good ol' duel as the two face off against North America.

Let's do this.