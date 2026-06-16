Following ratings for a "Definitive Edition" of Sonic Frontiers, a photo of a sealed Switch 2 version is now doing the rounds online.

This was originally shared by a user on Reddit, who claims to be a Walmart employee. The same user (who has now deleted their account) also uploaded a photo of two copies of the game side-by-side. The barcode attached has been investigated, and it's apparently "legit".

As you can see in the photos above, this new version of Sonic Frontiers "enhanced for the Nintendo Switch 2" apparently includes "updates & bonus content".

The back of the box notes the extra content includes "Sights, Sounds, and Speed", "Sonic's Birthday Bash", "The Final Horizon" story campaign, bonus in-game items, a digital art book and mini soundtrack. It's also apparently a Game-Key Card release.

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As noted in our previous story, an announcement is rumoured to be taking place later this month and could potentially line up with Sonic's 35th anniversary and anniversary celebrations.