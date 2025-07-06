Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello there, young Padawans, are you ready to continue your training in the art of Box Art Brawl?

Before we become one with the Force, let's look back to last week, where we saw a duel (of the fates) between two covers for Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles. It was the European and Japanese cover that took the high ground in the end, snatching up 61% of the vote compared to North America's 39%. *Insert falling LEGO Yoda sound effect here*

This time, we're heading back to a galaxy far, far away — yipee! — as we match up two covers for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, on the N64. While perhaps not quite as beloved as its GameCube sequel, this high-octane flight combat game gave us all the Star Wars kick we so desperately craved in the late '90s, and man, did we pour the hours into it!

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube826k

There are just the two covers to check out this time (no more, no less), so let's see which will become the Master, and which the Apprentice...

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Gosh, now there's a piece of art! The X-Wing takes centre stage, naturally, but the European and North American covers are all about the dogfighting. It's one of those where you spot more the longer you look. The TIE Fighter exploding in the background, the AT-ATs destroying Mos Eisley down below, all realised in a sweet painterly style. It's a good 'un, we've got to say.

Of course, the European variant was also home to the classic black border around the edge, but the art is identical, so we're not splitting them in two this time.

Japan

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The Japanese cover is darker and more stripped back than the previous one we looked at, subbing the 'action everywhere!' approach for a simple one-on-one between an X-Wing and a TIE Fighter. The attempt to go more realistic with the visuals means time hasn't been too kind to this one, but we appreciate the gloomy vibes it's going for. And hey, the ship 'blueprints' on the top and bottom of the box are cool.

Which region got the best Star Wars: Rogue Squadron box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.