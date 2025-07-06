Hello there, young Padawans, are you ready to continue your training in the art of Box Art Brawl?

Before we become one with the Force, let's look back to last week, where we saw a duel (of the fates) between two covers for Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles. It was the European and Japanese cover that took the high ground in the end, snatching up 61% of the vote compared to North America's 39%. *Insert falling LEGO Yoda sound effect here*

This time, we're heading back to a galaxy far, far away — yipee! — as we match up two covers for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, on the N64. While perhaps not quite as beloved as its GameCube sequel, this high-octane flight combat game gave us all the Star Wars kick we so desperately craved in the late '90s, and man, did we pour the hours into it!

There are just the two covers to check out this time (no more, no less), so let's see which will become the Master, and which the Apprentice...