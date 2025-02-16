Open the wings and check your G-Diffuser system because it's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we fly into combat this week, let's hit the brakes and recap what happened last time. In our previous match-up, we looked at two covers for Wario World on GameCube — two very different designs that produced a pretty tight contest. The Wario-centric North American/European cover sealed the win with 57% of the vote, while the gold Japanese variant followed behind with 43%. Waaah, indeed.

With Takaya Imamura's hopes for Star Fox on Switch 2 ringing in our ears, we're throwing it back to 1997 and the series' best entry, Star Fox 64. You don't need us to tell you about this one. It was brilliant then. It's still brilliant now. We want to see more from McCloud & co. so very badly.

With Europe and North America opting for very similar designs (bar the European N64 border and 'Lylat Wars' title, of course), it's a good old-fashioned 1-on-1 dogfight this week, with the horizontal artwork facing off against Japan's vertical variant. We see em’ up ahead. Let's rock and roll!