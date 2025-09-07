Greetings, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we checked out the original Harvest Moon for the SNES, and would you believe it, it was actually the more realistic European design that won the day with 46% of the vote. North America was the runner-up with 34%, while Japan only managed 20%.

This week, to celebrate the launch of Forsaken on Nintendo Switch Online, we're going to look at... Forsaken! Madness. Yes, originally launched in 1998 from publisher Acclaim Entertainment, Forsake was relatively well-received for its first-person gameplay and was given the remaster treatment by Nightdive on other platforms back in 2018.

Forsaken didn't launch in Japan, so we're back to a two-way duel this week with North America going head-to-head with Europe. Let battle commence.