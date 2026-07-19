Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week's heated battle focused on the Game Boy title Fortified Zone, which was recently added to NSO as a new playable title.

Both box art designs were pretty good, but in the end, Japan took home the trophy with 66% of the vote. It seems the more comic book style resonated with folks a little more, and we can certainly see why. Lovely stuff.

This week, to mark the recent release of Digimon Story Time Stranger on Switch and Switch 2, we're going back to 2005 to check out Digimon World 4 for the GameCube. Time hasn't been kind to this one, and it wasn't particularly well-received upon launch, either. The hack and slash gameplay was an odd departure from the series' RPG roots, and it proved to be incredibly repetitive.

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Still, that's what we're checking out today! North America and Europe share the same design for this one, so they'll be teaming up to take on Japan. Let's get to it.