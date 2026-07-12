Fortified Zone - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

We celebrated the launch of Rhythm Heaven Groove last week by matching up the three regional covers for its Fever Wii predecessor, and it wasn't even close. The North American design walked away with a staggering win, taking 72% of the vote and leaving Europe and Japan with the remaining 15% and 13%, respectively.

There was another NSO expansion this week, so we thought it was only right to put one of the newbies under the microscope. We've gone with Fortified Zone this time, Jaleco's top-down shooter that's a strange mix of Commando and The Legend of Zelda... intriguing, eh?

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There are just two covers to choose between this time, so let's check 'em out.

North America / Europe

Fortified Zone - NA/EU
Image: HAMSTER / LaunchBox

Wow, welcome to the action! The topless man, the bullet vest, the giant gun, this cover is all about selling Fortified Zone's grit. Even the title is wrapped in barbed wire, for crying out loud! The art style is a little uncanny, but there's no denying that it's pretty badass.

Japan

Fortified Zone - JP
Image: HAMSTER / LaunchBox

The idea is the same in the Japanese design, but the art style swings for something a little more comic book-y. Our heroes are way more jacked here, and the encroaching armies in the background don't seem to be quite as much of a threat — though he's firing that giant gun nonetheless. Hey, at least the sky is pretty!

Which region got the best Fortified Zone box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!