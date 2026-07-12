We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

We celebrated the launch of Rhythm Heaven Groove last week by matching up the three regional covers for its Fever Wii predecessor, and it wasn't even close. The North American design walked away with a staggering win, taking 72% of the vote and leaving Europe and Japan with the remaining 15% and 13%, respectively.

There was another NSO expansion this week, so we thought it was only right to put one of the newbies under the microscope. We've gone with Fortified Zone this time, Jaleco's top-down shooter that's a strange mix of Commando and The Legend of Zelda... intriguing, eh?

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There are just two covers to choose between this time, so let's check 'em out.