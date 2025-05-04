1080 Avalanche - BAB
Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we looked at Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones for the GBA in celebration of its addition to Nintendo Switch Online. Hoo boy, it was a close one too. In the end, North America and Europe triumphed over Japan with 51% of the vote, but really, this one could have gone either way.

This week, we're going to check out 1080° Avalanche for the GameCube. Released in 2003, a Japanese release known as 1080° Silverstorm followed closely at the start of 2004. It was met with reasonably positive reviews, but much like Wave Race, Nintendo opted to leave the franchise behind with the GameCube following lukewarm sales.

It's another duel this week as North America and Europe take on Japan once again – so let's get to it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

1080 Avalanche - NA/EU
The western design is very much your quintessential extreme sports composition, showcasing a snowboarder pulling off a sick trick in the foreground, with the game's stylised logo sitting just above. It's an impactful piece, and would certainly stand out amongst the crowd on store shelves.

Japan

1080 Silverstorm - JP
We're not sure if it's just us, but we kinda love the weirdly clinical design here. It's very clean and sophisticated, and the little compact image of the snowboarder running across the upper half of the box is very cool.

One side note: it was very difficult to locate a good, high-res image of this box art, so some of the text might be illegible. The main text reads:

"Perilous Environments! The game that started the extreme sports genre is back in 1080° Silverstorm, a heart-pounding, earth-shaking return to winter glory. Feel the ground rumble as you fly down the slope fast enough to peel the skin off your face. The other racers are intense, but your biggest opponent might just be the mountain."

Gnarly.

Which region got the best 1080 Avalanche / Silverstorm box art?

