Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we looked at Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones for the GBA in celebration of its addition to Nintendo Switch Online. Hoo boy, it was a close one too. In the end, North America and Europe triumphed over Japan with 51% of the vote, but really, this one could have gone either way.

This week, we're going to check out 1080° Avalanche for the GameCube. Released in 2003, a Japanese release known as 1080° Silverstorm followed closely at the start of 2004. It was met with reasonably positive reviews, but much like Wave Race, Nintendo opted to leave the franchise behind with the GameCube following lukewarm sales.

It's another duel this week as North America and Europe take on Japan once again – so let's get to it.