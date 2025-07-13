Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Looking back at last week, we checked out Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for the N64, pitting North America and Europe against Japan. It wasn't even close either, with the western design winning with a resounding 89% of the vote. 89%! We quite like the Japanese design too...
This week, we're looking at Disney's Magical Quest 3 Starring Mickey And Donald for the GBA. Why? Because that's the one I found first, okay? Released in 2005, it was a port of the original 1995 SNES version and received fairly middling reviews, with most finding it to be a lesser game than its predecessors.
But let's cut to the chase. It's a full blown brawl this week with three combatants. So let's get cracking!
North America
Europe and Japan share similarities this week, but it's North America that went down a different route with its approach. It's still got Mickey and Donald front and centre, but they're chilling out in a forest area, and Mickey is all kitted out in his knight's armour. Rad.
Europe
The European design seems slightly more action-packed, and Donald's wearing a different costume here too. Both characters are punching and whacking enemies, while the logo design itself is similar to North America's albeit with a dark shadow surrounding the letters.
Japan
Japan's design uses the same artworks as Europe's, but you can see a bit more of it this time. We love the logo design here too, but we must admit that the yellow background is kinda gross.
The Europe cover is very bright and cheery, and Don has a saucepan on his head, so that is my vote.
North America for me as it shows also Huey, Dewey and Louie caught by Pete, not just Mickey and Donald - that said, I appreciate the action in the Japanese box art and it showing some enemies, too (unfortunately for it the European one is just the same but cropped)!
Mickey looks off-brand in the US version
I choose USA version.
Oh, so this is not a port of Land of Illusion on Megadrive? I had never heard of this on the Snes otherwise.
One of the rare Europe wins in my opinion. I find it better than the NA art, and while the Japanese one shows more of it, the yellow bar on the right bothers me too much.
The American version, ironically enough, looks like some hideous bootleg shizz.
I thought Europe was the clear winner until I saw that Mickey's extended arm can be seen punching the crow on the Japanese cover, making the EU art look like a weird afterthought in comparison.
@Mana_Knight Nah, it's the third entry in Capcom's Magical Quest series. The SNES version never left Japan, but the GBA port did. Really sollid platformer, highly recommended!
The US one is creepy
