Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Looking back at last week, we checked out Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for the N64, pitting North America and Europe against Japan. It wasn't even close either, with the western design winning with a resounding 89% of the vote. 89%! We quite like the Japanese design too...

This week, we're looking at Disney's Magical Quest 3 Starring Mickey And Donald for the GBA. Why? Because that's the one I found first, okay? Released in 2005, it was a port of the original 1995 SNES version and received fairly middling reviews, with most finding it to be a lesser game than its predecessors.

But let's cut to the chase. It's a full blown brawl this week with three combatants. So let's get cracking!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Europe and Japan share similarities this week, but it's North America that went down a different route with its approach. It's still got Mickey and Donald front and centre, but they're chilling out in a forest area, and Mickey is all kitted out in his knight's armour. Rad.

Europe

The European design seems slightly more action-packed, and Donald's wearing a different costume here too. Both characters are punching and whacking enemies, while the logo design itself is similar to North America's albeit with a dark shadow surrounding the letters.

Japan

Japan's design uses the same artworks as Europe's, but you can see a bit more of it this time. We love the logo design here too, but we must admit that the yellow background is kinda gross.

Which region got the best Disney's Magical Quest 3 Starring Mickey And Donald box art? North America Europe Japan Which region got the best Disney's Magical Quest 3 Starring Mickey And Donald box art? (149 votes) North America 28 % Europe 30 % Japan 42 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.