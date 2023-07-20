Link, Mario, Samus, a whole hoard of beautiful folk from the Fire Emblem series. We all love a good hero and Nintendo has become pretty darn great at creating them. You know what we all love more than a good hero though? A good boy.
We are, of course, talking about dogs. Regardless of whether you are a 'dog person' or a 'cat person' (team Nintendo Life seems to be an even 50/50 split), there is no denying a pup's goodness. Regardless of the dog's training, obedience or, indeed, sex, we dog-loving humans throw out the phrase "what a good boy" at near enough every pooch we meet. And yes, that includes ones that we come across in games.
And so, with Pikmin 4 bringing a new canine companion into our midst, we thought that it was only right to think about which of Nintendo's pups is the goodest of them all. Yes, all good boys are equally good, but there have been some over the years that have captured our hearts more than others.
To make the task slightly easier, we have decided to not add any wolves to the mix. We love Okami's Amaterasu and Twilight Princess Wolf Link dearly, but it wouldn't feel right lumping them in with the likes of Oatchi, now would it? We're sticking to domesticated canines here.
We have previously discussed the best dog games on Switch, but we really wanted to focus on the pups themselves. Many of the following entries come from titles that you could never call a 'dog game', but these boys are undeniably good.