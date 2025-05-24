Now that multiple Nintendo theme parks have been built (with potentially more coming down the road), it's likely on the minds of many whether they should save up the large amount of funds to make a trip out for this.

While we can't make that decision for you, we've written in the past about the overall experience you'll find visiting the smaller scale version of Super Nintendo World located in Hollywood, California, and we've just visited the larger park in Orlando, Florida.

We did our best to capture the lands in these early stages from as many angles as possible. From the shops and snacks, the collectible relics, and games on offer to the staff that help keep the place under control.

So get ready to take a walk with us through Universal Epic Universe, Super Nintendo World, the new home of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, and co. We'll soon be sharing our own thoughts on the Donkey Kong Country portion, but for now we hope you enjoy this Nintendo Life look inside the park...

Universal Epic Universe is now officially open to the public. Travel costs for this trip and access to the park were provided by Universal.