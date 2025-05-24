Gallery: Super Nintendo World Universal Epic Universe Orlando 1
Now that multiple Nintendo theme parks have been built (with potentially more coming down the road), it's likely on the minds of many whether they should save up the large amount of funds to make a trip out for this.

While we can't make that decision for you, we've written in the past about the overall experience you'll find visiting the smaller scale version of Super Nintendo World located in Hollywood, California, and we've just visited the larger park in Orlando, Florida.

We did our best to capture the lands in these early stages from as many angles as possible. From the shops and snacks, the collectible relics, and games on offer to the staff that help keep the place under control.

So get ready to take a walk with us through Universal Epic Universe, Super Nintendo World, the new home of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, and co. We'll soon be sharing our own thoughts on the Donkey Kong Country portion, but for now we hope you enjoy this Nintendo Life look inside the park...

The sheer height of everything does a great job of convincing you you're no longer on earth — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Just like in Super Mario 64, don't forget to look up while you're in the shop for a surprise! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
We're so glad to see Mario and Bowser could set aside their differences for a moment to pose for this photo...unless Bowser is planning a sneak attack? — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Now let's head back inside and roll on over to the Donkey Kong Country portion of Super Nintendo World! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
DK only comes down from his hut every now and again (probably just to make sure the batch of bananas remains safe and sound), so go say "OKAY" and snap a picture with him if you can! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
With that, our time at Super Nintendo World comes to a close! We hope you had fun roaming the park with us. Let's give a round of applause to all the park staff that made our day so special and smooth! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Universal Epic Universe is now officially open to the public. Travel costs for this trip and access to the park were provided by Universal.