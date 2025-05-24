Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Now that multiple Nintendo theme parks have been built (with
potentially more coming down the road), it's likely on the minds of many whether they should save up the large amount of funds to make a trip out for this.
While we can't make that decision for you, we've written in the past about the overall experience you'll find visiting
the smaller scale version of Super Nintendo World located in Hollywood, California, and we've just visited the larger park in Orlando, Florida.
We did our best to capture the lands in these early stages from as many angles as possible. From the shops and snacks, the collectible relics, and games on offer to the staff that help keep the place under control.
So get ready to take a walk with us through Universal Epic Universe, Super Nintendo World, the new home of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, and co. We'll soon be sharing our own thoughts on the Donkey Kong Country portion, but for now we hope you enjoy this Nintendo Life look inside the park...
You'll enter Super Nintendo World through this portal — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
The sheer height of everything does a great job of convincing you you're no longer on earth — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Gambling in the Mushroom Kingdom? Not really, but a fun minigame to play, no doubt! — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Look through these telescopes for long enough and you may get a quick glimpse of a different world... — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
We weren't allowed to take photos on the ride itself, but we hope these help illustrate how chill and lovely Yoshi's Adventure is — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
The queue itself wasn't as vast and intoxicating as the Yoshi portion found at the Hollywood park, but we still enjoyed the little details — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Bowser Jr. and more baddies are waiting for you in the underground — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Even the queue for Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge has been extended, more in line now with the Japanese park — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Once you exit the Mario Kart ride, you'll drift around a few corners and find yourself in this massive gift shop, decorated in racing decor and equipment — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Peach's Castle at sunset is a sight to behold — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
and look, there's the Princess herself! If you ask nicely, she may even take a photo with you — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Located in Celestial Park (just outside of Super Nintendo World), you'll find a store adorned with stone statues of Nintendo's characters — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Just like in Super Mario 64, don't forget to look up while you're in the shop for a surprise! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Again, we beg of you. Let us buy miniature versions to take home — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
We're so glad to see Mario and Bowser could set aside their differences for a moment to pose for this photo...unless Bowser is planning a sneak attack? — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Just outside the shop, you'll find this fountain which makes for a nice spot to stop and take a breather if you need, just make sure you've applied some sunscreen to help beat that angry heat — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Now let's head back inside and roll on over to the Donkey Kong Country portion of Super Nintendo World! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Believe it or not, you can choose to get tossed through that barrel — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Aside from the main Minecart attraction, there are a few other ways to spend your time in the countryside — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
We found Funky's plane, which some humans seem to have converted into a shop for him! You'll find lots of swag featuring the dynamic duo, but nothing here features Dixie or even Funky Kong. At the time of writing, Funky himself remains to be seen as well — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Donkey Kong, however, was out in full force! At the ready with fist bumps for anyone willing to admire his banana hoard — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
DK only comes down from his hut every now and again (probably just to make sure the batch of bananas remains safe and sound), so go say "OKAY" and snap a picture with him if you can! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Cranky Kong and Squawks can found within the park bickering away at each other, but we'll let you discover them on your own... — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
If you're feeling something cold and sweet, you can try the DK Crush Float! An chilly desert made up of banana and pineapple soft serve, pineapple Fanta soda, sprinkles and...uhhh...caramel popcorn? — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Alright, it's time we make our way into the queue for the main attraction of Donkey Kong Country, Mine-Cart Madness! There's not as much to see here as there is in the Mario Kart queue, but there are two key players that make this line completely worth the wait... — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
We weren't allowed to take photos on Mine-Cart Madness either, but we did our best to capture a few areas we could see from within the park! For Donkey Kong Country fans, it's something you absolutely have to ride if you're here and able — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
The park takes on an entirely new image at night, adding a soft neon glow to most things, even turning the ride itself into something more reminiscent of a dark ride at times — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Now that we've somehow managed to spend all day in Super Nintendo World, let's make our way back through the Mario portion and head towards exit gate. Just make sure to not wake any of the piranha plants on our way out — Images: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
With that, our time at Super Nintendo World comes to a close! We hope you had fun roaming the park with us. Let's give a round of applause to all the park staff that made our day so special and smooth! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Universal Epic Universe is now officially open to the public. Travel costs for this trip and access to the park were provided by Universal.