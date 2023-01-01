Congratulations — you made it through 2022! Welcome, one and all, to an entirely brand-new year of sweet, sweet vidyagames. Yes, lovely people, meet 2023. 2023, lovely people.
Now the introductions are out of the way, what's on the menu in the coming months? We've recapped last year enough already — we were all there, we've all got our GOTYs — but what have we Switch lovers got to look forward to in the coming 365 days?
Well, a whole lot as it happens! There's a totally new Fire Emblem just around the corner, plus a couple of Personas. Sliding into February, there's Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Atelier Ryza 3, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Octopath Traveler II. March and April bring Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, Trails to Azure, Bayonetta Origins, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (plus, of course, The Super Mario Bros. Movie), plus all the indies and surprise delights we haven't mentioned here (or don't know about yet). But that's all just dressing for the main course — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives in May. Finally!