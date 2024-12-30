Over the holiday season, we're republishing some of the best articles from Nintendo Life writers and contributors as part of our Best of 2024 series. This article was originally published in September. Enjoy!

I was a latecomer to the Splatoon series. If you had asked me three years ago what my favourite Turf War stage is, the 45 minutes I had spent with Splatoon 2 might have been able to cough up "the boat one" at a push, but that's only if I was really firing on all cylinders. The Inklings freaked me out, the motion controls made me dizzy, and it was all too fast for my little brain to handle. But then Splatoon 3 came along and stole my heart.

What it was that inspired me to pick up the third entry, I will never know. Maybe it was the new yellow/purple colourway, maybe it was the explanatory Directs, maybe it was Smallfry and his customisable hairdo. Whatever it was, I'm pleased that I decided to give it another shot because, for the past two years, it has been one of my favourite games on Switch.

It would be reasonable to assume, then, that the end of "regular updates" for the title would be enough to leave me feeling a little down. And yet, here I am, smiling as I wave it off into the sunset. Why? Because the Grand Festival happened, and I think that it might have just been Nintendo's perfect goodbye.

Like anyone else with so much as a vague interest in the series, I had a sneaking suspicion that the Grand Festival was going to be one to remember. It'd only take the briefest of looks at @SplatoonNA's 3,724 tweets highlighting the event (that's my rough estimation) to know it would be a big one, and a big one it was.

This was so much more than a 72-hour Splatfest — though it very much was a 72-hour Splatfest — it was an all-out party, a celebration of everything that makes Splatoon great and a complete takeover from title screen to Turf War. Seriously, even the opening 'Splatoon 3' icon was replaced by a sign advertising the Grand Festival.

Nintendo pulled off some cool changes on the Splatfest side of things, with Tricolor Battles available from the jump, increased 10x Battle frequency, and a new Grand Splatlands Bowl stage thrown in for good measure. Still, the real star of the show was the central stages hub, an area so full of activity and celebration that it was difficult to walk around without a grin plastered across my face.

This hub was the titular festival, a multi-stage venue complete with live music, merch stands and enough individually-moving crowd members to put the Eras Tour to shame (no, Off the Hook didn't play Love Story, much to my disappointment). I have never been particularly deep on Splatoon music, but even I took some time to stand and sway with the crowd as the Squid Sisters took to the stage on the opening day or as Now or Never Seven performed their headline set.

And I see you, Splatoon team, flexing your technical muscles. Splatoon 3 has always been a rather pretty game that holds its own remarkably well given the number of simultaneous moving parts, but the Grand Festival took things up a level with its crowds, lighting, falling ink and more. I want 'Switch 2' as much as anyone else, but it's always nice to be reminded of just how much Nintendo's little hybrid is capable of.

It was just all so full of joy, and it's clear that I wasn't alone in my adoration. Turning back to the internet this morning revealed waves of similar-minded squid kids soaking up the fun, taking in the music, and uncovering the new area's secrets. See for yourself:

I haven’t seen a single Dev Team outside of Nintendo go all-out on a project despite the game’s fans knowing its lifespan might end next console.

It’s beautiful.

Never one to waste a good bit of design, Nintendo has even given us a backdoor pass to sneak in and relive the celebrations now that the event is over. If, like me, you too found yourself in the Grand Festival's clutches, you can whip over to Splatsville's amiibo area, scan any Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, or Deep Cut amiibo, and get the option to travel back in time to watch the shows or explore the hub all over again. Come on, that's neat.



Head to the Train… When you re-experience the Grand Festival venue using amiibo, you can change the time of the festival at will! Choose from the first phase, second phase, and post-event Grand Festival stages. You can even fast-forward to change which song is being performed.Head to the Train… pic.twitter.com/nruLRJvGoa September 16, 2024

There aren't many Nintendo games that could go out with such a bang, but for Splatoon 3, the Grand Festival perfectly fit the bill. Of course, we still have a handful of regional Splatfests, Big Runs, and Eggstra Work shifts to look forward to, but as the last bit of new in Nintendo's newest series, it doesn't feel like a bad way to say goodbye.

So long, Splatoon 3, and thanks for all the squids.

What did you make of the Splatoon 3 Grand Festival? Was it the perfect goodbye? Let us know your favourite part of the event in the following poll and then take to the comments to share your top mems. That's what the squids say, right?