If you think the title is little more than a healthy pun, think again; Pulling No Punches means what it says. Politically charged, littered with incendiary themes, and crammed with expletives, this Brazilian indie title is quite the surprise, combining combat with combative opinion.
A scrolling beat 'em up in a retro style, its 2D styling is a wonderful combination of Ren & Stimpy and the Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers. Its cutscenes are purposely, brilliantly crude, and the handful of painted introduction stills are so beautiful we can’t understand why they opted for such a blasé title screen.
The top-notch design work extends in-game, featuring a series of visually superb stages that exude effort. One to four players can utilise one of four squat characters to beat up on equally squat, well-animated adversaries. The fighting isn’t bad either, and while initially sluggish and short-ranged, it’s easy to employ mix-ups and smackdown techniques once you become accustomed. Each character has a broad arsenal of attacks, and their repertoire expands as you acquire scattered tomes and earn new moves. What we don’t like is the basic combo denying you a quick turn during its animation process. While the game is solid enough, things like this could have been improved. After the first stage, you reach a linear map overworld where you can purchase items that refill health and super bars with your collected purse of coins.
What stands out most, though, is the game’s overarching narrative. Pulling No Punches is about citizens taking a stand against pandemic deniers not wearing masks, and it’s brutal in its statement. Medical mask-wearing bystanders look on as you go about beating the hell out of caricatured louts: smoking, drinking, flag-waving, vomiting individuals who have been brilliantly rendered but also aggressively stereotyped. Elsewhere, you infiltrate a church, bashing bible-flinging congregates and a minister in need of an exorcism, and later, save vaccination scientists from Nazi flag-emblazoned mutations. The game’s satirising of the reaction to the COVID outbreak and its hard left leanings are obviously divisive, especially now many a question has been raised over government and big pharma’s handling of the pandemic. But, whether the game’s partisan approach makes you feel justified or indignant, there’s no denying the developer's hard work.
There’s plenty of humour involved, and it’s darkly violent stuff. Breaking out of clinches by mashing “f***ing buttons” and clearing the area of “***holes”; grabbing masks for 1UPs and initiating super moves that call for “essential workers” or “social distancing” is both summarily unusual and intriguing. There’s also a Trans brawler character whose hulking male physique and dainty hair bows may not sit well with certain groups.
There’s something weirdly wonderful about Pulling No Punches, though. Its four chapters comprise just over an hour end-to-end, but there’s so much to see that one can’t help but be absorbed by it. Whether the awesome character designs, the blazing f-bombs, the untranslated onomatopoeia of its fisticuffs, or the divisive theme itself, Pulling No Punches is not only a competent scrolling beat 'em up, but has a power of intrigue like few others. Frankly, we’re not sure Nintendo’s board of approval paid much attention to it, and in a world littered with a host of sanitised indie retro-themed games, its daring, politicised demeanour is a breath of fresh air.
Nice to see a game unafraid of alienating the incel gamer CHUDs and bigoted religious nutjobs with its message. I'll be picking this up
Yay...politics... in videos games. I like playing games to avoid real world politics. Hard pass. But super glad we keep pushing violence towards anyone who has a different opinion now a days. 🙄
Seems interesting enough, although this denial of “quick turn” sounds concerning to me. Dekudeals wishlist for now.
Looking up more screenshots, they have a sign that references flat earthers in a stage! They really pulled no punches. With the “flag-waving” references, I’m curious to know the presence of the “Neos” in Brazil, or if that is moreso an American reference.
… Science and violent historical acts executed by a group of people aren’t opinions…
I'm all in on this game. Between this and Terror of Hemasaurus it's about high time we see arcade-action games making positive statements.
(It's also been really cool seeing so many Brazilian game devs finding success.)
If video games are to be considered art, then there is no reason the medium can't embrace the art of satire.
@TrickySx4
If someone says that the sky is brown, and people tell them that it's blue, the people saying it's blue are NOT being political, or making a political statement. They are making a statement of fact, which that person is denying. If that person then justifies that denial of fact based on a political belief, that still doesn't make the statement of fact political.
"COVID is real" is not a political statement. It is a statement of fact. Groups that oppose this statement of fact might themselves be poltically motivated, but that does not make the statement political in nature.
It's almost misleading to call this game's message "political". it's an anti-political message, strongly supporting the idea that groups that are based in the rejection of established reality should not be allowed to excuse the damage they do by labeling themselves political or religious. Using COVID instead of, say, a social-economic message, allows the game to focus on that message without drifting off into political theory.
These devs seem very talented. It’s a shame those talents are being used on games like this
"Leave politics out of games" means "Every game should be what I want it to be."
The world is full of people who are not you.
Gamers want games to be accepted as an art, but also oppose any attempt by developers to give their games meaning.
I may have to buy this if only because its existence will p!ss off so many people.
Looks wild. Nice to see such a visceral game come out of Brazil though, I can guess who they voted for 😂
@TrickySx4 "leave politics out of games" says man with Rebel Alliance avatar.
Playable NPCs. Fascinating. Any interest for this game has died suddenly, however.
Everything about this game sounds right up my alley except for the fact that it's a beat em up, which I've played way too many of recently.
I'm still not 100% sure on what this game's stance actually is, and I suspect you actually have to play it yourself to be sure. Perhaps there's a twist, but if it really is a criticism of "pandemic deniers" and people "not wearing masks", then it's rather tone deaf. Regardless, I'm never going to criticise someone for bringing up a subject matter.
Let me just say two things - people talk about "facts", but really there are no such things as facts. The sky is blue, yes, because I can see it myself. Almost every other "fact" has been brought to you by some sort of authority, so don't be so quick to accept them.
Secondly, I don't like division, and actually didn't see much of it myself. The way I see it, the last three years have seen us utterly failed by the authorities, as we each tried to work out the truth and how much danger each of us was really in. I didn't try to push my views on anyone else and I don't know anyone who tried to push their views on me. Don't let them divide us.
I do agree that games are art and should absolutely be satirical and ideological when they choose to be. But I do think those of us on the left should acknowledge that if this game had been infused with politics from the “other” side, most of us would be calling it beyond the pale. Imagine a game about “beating the hell” out of mask-wearers, activists or caricatures of any religion that’s not Christianity? You may feel that power and privilege make some forms of mockery acceptable and others dangerous, a position I hold myself, but you can’t presume that your definitions of those things are established, unquestionable fact. At some point, the excuse for left-wing critiques being different from right-wing ones moves from well-argued to suspiciously convenient.
We also need to acknowledge, I think, that for complex reasons the majority of people designing games likely identify as liberal more so than conservative and that “politics in games” is going to lean disproportionately to one side for that reason. Again, nothing wrong with that in my view, but the frustration from conservatives is coming from something real.
All that is to say this game’s hard politics look justifiable to me, but we may want to pause before claiming that justification is self-evident.
@BoilerBroJoe
I agree with most of your comment, but will say that bigotry and taking a stance against bigotry are not equal. For instance I see a big problem with being homophobic and hateful and justifying it with a religion, but I see no problem with mocking/insulting someone who is hateful because of their religion. Sometimes you just can't agree to disagree, you have to call it out.
And I'll just say, if making a comment about how ridiculous it is to say that there are no such things as facts and then complain about division is enough to get my comment deleted, moderation on this site needs work. This is a heavily political game and I don't understand why we can't talk politics here. I'd love an explanation.
