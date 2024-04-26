This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Fast-paced and frantic, this hovercycle racer weaves in RPG elements alongside its core mechanics to deliver a super fun time. Balancing a quirky, offbeat sense of humour alongside a thinly-veiled plot which focuses on travelling between Earth and Mars, Desert Child delivers as much with its writing as it does on the race course. You get a great sense of the creator’s humour when your two options are ‘race’ or ‘chill,’ the latter of which simply shows your player relaxing on his vehicle with a cigarette. Funny stuff.

Amusing writing aside, the gameplay here is solid, delivering frantic races with an 'easy to pick up, difficult to master' approach to its skill level. You’ll quickly get into the motions of racing, selling parts to the pawn shop, fixing your damaged ride, and, of course, eating copious bowls of ramen noodles to get your strength up. Doing this will progress you through the aforementioned witty story mode as well as increase your cash flow, allowing you to rinse and repeat to victory.

The racing itself is brilliant, with fluid motions on a 2D plane that allows you to move up and down, giving it a somewhat three-dimensional effect. It works intuitively, particularly in two-player mode – which is more of the same, but with human players. The boost function, in particular, feels powerful and satisfying. One of the most pleasing moments, particularly in multiplayer, comes from winning a race by a hair with a mighty boost over the finish line.

Overall, Desert Child provides high-octane, arcade-style fun, with its quirky story and style providing a delicious cherry on top. The soundtrack is also great, with a unique, funky hip-hop sound that complements its offbeat humour and presentation. Combine this with its retro visuals and you have a great addition to your indie collection, with a high replay value, particularly when playing with friends.