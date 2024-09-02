This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

An intensely personal and deeply moving story-focused text game, Bury me, my Love tells the tale of Syrian refugees and is based on the struggles of real people. It focuses on decision-based gameplay that encourages you to think empathetically.

The story has you play as Majd who is texting his wife Nour as she attempts to escape to Europe and start a new life in Germany. The game has 19 different endings, all of which are influenced by the way you speak to Nour and attempt to sway her decisions.

The true genius of Bury Me, My Love comes from its incredibly well-written and realistic dialogue options. Everything you say to Nour has a knock-on effect, but she isn’t a robot that follows your every command. She’s your wife, a human being who doesn’t always listen to what you say. Thus, the game succeeds in putting you in the shoes of a helpless husband as your only powers are to advise on what you think is the right thing to do. You’re often left for a number of hours without word from her, which can be incredibly stressful. The dialogue is also supported by a heart-pounding and brilliant soundtrack that has a fast pace and drum-heavy influence whenever something dramatic is happening.

Bury Me, My Love is more an emotionally invested experience than a game. The texts, map, and pictures sent by Nour are all you ever really see. Fortunately, this isn’t an issue as the art style is well done and simultaneously gritty and endearing, leading to further alignment with the characters' plights. The game holds very little back in terms of the atrocities of war and also how horrified, yet desensitised, the main characters are to it.

Nour's journey can be an extremely tough one to undertake, but Bury Me, My Love should be experienced as a lesson in both empathy and wonderful text-based storytelling. Remembering that the emotional story has its basis in true events will make you consider the struggles of those less fortunate.

