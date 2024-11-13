This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

Horror and point-and-click adventures go together well, and Bad Dream: Coma merges atmosphere and gameplay beautifully to create a stylised, unnerving, and tense game that requires logical thought to progress.

The game throws you in head first, with little explanation of what’s going on, though the title is a bit of a giveaway. Little hints of lore are spread throughout the levels in things such as newspaper segments. There are three possible endings, which is always welcome news for story-driven games; we’ll get to those in a second.

The puzzling is probably the weakest element. It’s certainly not bad, and is pretty standard fare for a point-and-clicker, but the logic puzzles are really extreme. Worse still, it’s very easy to rule out the 'good' ending immediately by making a simple mistake. When you’re aware of these implications, though, it becomes even tenser trying to avoid something that might cost you that good ending, which is really thrilling. Still, some of the puzzles themselves can be terrifyingly bizarre; without spoiling too much, one of the tasks required to obtain wires from a baby doll still gives us nightmares.

Indeed, Bad Dream: Coma revels in its disturbed, other-worldly atmosphere, which keeps you on edge. Even though there weren’t any during our playthrough, there was always an underlying unease that a jump-scare might disrupt the eerie ambience. This is largely maintained by the visual style, which is largely devoid of colour and features some horrific imagery from the outset. The music also works brilliantly to help craft this almost choking sense of unease, producing frightening, loud, hellish sounds every so often, keeping you on your toes.

In summary, Bad Dream: Coma is a nightmare, but we mean that in the best way possible. Though some of its puzzles are a little too cryptic, its tense gameplay, compellingly intriguing narrative, and solid visual design make it an awesome horror point-and-clicker.