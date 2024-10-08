This game was originally covered as part of our Nindie Round Up series that sought to give coverage to a wider breadth of Switch eShop games beyond our standard reviews. In an effort to make our impressions easier to find, we're presenting the original text below in our mini-review format.

A hide-and-seek multiplayer shooter, At Sundown: Shots in the Dark shares many traits with the excellent Screencheat. Both have you hiding from opponents in tense deathmatches, with only limited opportunities to see them. In At Sundown, this takes the form of spots of light and trails of movement, as well as the obvious gunfire spots. The control can be a little tricky to get hold of at first, especially when using the Joy-Con, but once mastered, this can be a fun and addictive party game.

You’ve got all of the standard modes you’d expect: deathmatch, timed match, arena matches and the like, though all are very similar, with no crazy creative modes. The weapon choice is also a little tamer compared to its first-person cousin, with your standard array of real-life guns to choose from. However, the top-down perspective really works a charm, making it feel like a blend of the best parts of both Screencheat and Wondershot.

The control feels a tad stunted at first, but you soon become accustomed, at which point it provides first-rate multiplayer fun. There is also an online component, should you wish to test your skills out on players around the world. The array of maps may seem weak, but each setting has a variety of different rooms where the action can take place, which does at least add some sort of diversity, even if the scenery remains the same.

In terms of its visuals, At Sundown is serviceable, with somewhat pretty maps and cool Saturday morning cartoon-style designs for each of the characters. This game pushes its gameplay as a priority over its aesthetic, but what we get certainly isn’t bad. The soundtrack is a bit stock, but if you’re playing it right, you likely won’t be paying attention during the intense firefights anyway.

In conclusion, At Sundown: Shots in the Dark is at its best when played with four human players. The online element is also a welcome feature, but games like this are best enjoyed with some mates on the couch with a big packet of Doritos, in our experience. Watch the oily chip dust in the analogue sticks, mind.

