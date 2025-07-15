Skull & Co. released a very nice NeoGrip for the OLED Switch back in 2021, which we reviewed at the time, coming away with the impression that, beyond a fiddly holding tab that could potentially get lost, the grips helped make long portable sessions much more comfortable.

With this Switch 2 update, the Savage Raven by Skull & Co. NeoGrip for Nintendo Switch 2, which falls under the same 'Savage Raven' banner as the company's excellent Switch 2 carry case (which we've also reviewed!), not much has really changed.

Once again, you're treated to a well-made, high-quality plastic sheath which the console slides securely into, before being fixed in place with a little tab. Your choice from three sets of grip styles are then clicked into place to complete the deal.

The design here, whilst almost entirely the same as the OLED accessory, has seen a little bit of clever revision with how its fixing tab now clicks into place using a switch that should see it stay secure at all times. You could still lose the little tab, mind, if you take it off then misplace it, however the older design also had the potential to clip off when it hit against things, so at least that issue has been solved this time out.

There are also no separate screws or screw holes for the OG Switch across the back of the plastic brace for this revision either, so it's a cleaner overall product design - albeit one that'll only fit your Switch 2. You can't win 'em all.

As mentioned, this NeoGrip pack comes with the console brace/sheath itself and three different types of grip. The middle-ground grip, which is fitted as default on the accessory, has ended up being the one that I am now using most of the time, as its angular top gives me somewhere to rest my fingers comfortably.

However, both the larger grips and the smallest flat ones are absolutely improvements on the default Joy Con's little grip bumps. I always end up either slipping off those or getting cramp, so I'm happy with the upgrade, thanks.

Indeed, I'm currently mid-review of a game, and for reviews I naturally tend to try to play as much on TV as possible, because I have stupid adult hands that get cramped up and sore in portable mode on Switch, Switch OLED, Switch 2...and a bunch of other handheld consoles. The mid-grips here have my hands feeling fine, with zero pins and needles or cramps detected, and that's after a full-on morning of playing without stops. Result!

As you can see from the pics, the colour used for the grips and brace is also a very, very close match for the console's stylish finish, so you aren't ruining your new tech's vibe at all, and even the bigger grip, with its bulbously rounded tops, looks fairly slim and slick from a side profile. One of my pet hates, no matter how nice an accessory feels, is when it cheapens the look of the console overall by being an off-colour that doesn't quite match, and that's not an issue here. I'd leave it on permanently if it weren't for the fact the Joy Con need to come off so often.

Luckily, it's so easy to take on and off — yes, even for a genuinely ancient moron such as myself — that I can see myself sliding this on every time I'm relaxing on the sofa for some Nintendo time. Which happens about 17 times a day, you understand.

And with regards to the console's dock, with the grips and brace attached, there's no issue for the Switch 2 sliding smoothly in and out, so you can leave it on when playing on the TV.

Overall, then, this one's an easy recommendation if you are looking for a little more purchase on your Switch 2 Joy Con in handheld mode, and an upgrade that's genuinely got my console feeling more like a nice fancy controller when I'm playing on the go.

Good build quality, feels sturdy and well-made

Colour perfectly matches the console

Three grip sizes provide plenty of choice

Redesigned clip is tidier than predecessor

Fits tidily into dock More colours in the range would be welcome

Clip is still a little fiddly by nature

Great 8/10

The Savage Raven by Skull & Co. NeoGrip for Nintendo Switch 2 is available from the company's website for £24.99/$29.99. This review unit was purchased by the reviewer.