This review originally went live in 2013, and we're updating and republishing it to mark the game's arrival in the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy / Game Boy Color library.
The combat of The Legend of Zelda series has seen several iterations over the decades. The classic top-down gameplay of the original was morphed into a faster, action-heavy side-scroller with Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, only to be abandoned for a return to form in A Link to the Past. While the promise of 3D worlds and Z-targeting eventually led Nintendo to abandon the classic top-down approach on consoles (Four Swords aside), traditional Zelda design lived on in the handheld realm. From Link's Awakening to Minish Cap, Link's overhead adventures continued, and sandwiched between these two were the interlinked Oracle games on the Game Boy Color.
Where Oracle of Ages serves to highlight the puzzle elements of this classic design, Oracle of Seasons — the focus of this review — zeroes in on the action. Based on the Power element of the Triforce, Oracle of Seasons goes for a much more straightforward adventure, keeping puzzles light and pitting Link against tougher enemies much earlier in the game. If you play this game second out of the two, you'll notice right off the bat just how much more aggressive and durable your enemies are compared to those found in Ages.
While the combat doesn't really compare with the slick scuffles of Link's 3D quests, Oracle of Seasons certainly feels more challenging than its handheld cousins, especially when compared to the tap-and-attack gameplay of the DS entries. While the touch controls of those portable adventures felt refreshing, it's always nice to return to that classic Zelda action, with a trusty sword mapped to one button and your item of choice mapped to the other.
Yet while combat is enjoyable, the story fails to impress, especially when compared to Oracle of Ages. Set in the town of Holodrum, Link is summoned to the land by the Triforce, where he stumbles upon a girl named Din and her group of travelling performers. Soon after, an evil general named Onox appears to reval that Din is the Oracle of Seasons. Casting Link aside, onox snatches Din away, which causes the land’s seasons to plummet into chaos. With this, Link is tasked with setting the world back to normal. But after this initial introduction, the game fails to really develop the story much further.
Oracle of Seasons is focused on combat and as such never really captures the kind of wit and charm found in Ages' (or other Zelda games) storytelling. While both share some lovable characters — such as the comically antagonistic Maple and lovable mounts Dimitri, Moosh and Ricky —, Seasons' story falls a little flat. The overly to-the-point Maku Tree serves mainly as a device to say "go here next," there are far fewer main characters and the folks you do meet feel less developed. If you decide to play the games as a pair, the Oracle of Ages’ story will help enhance the otherwise lacklustre narrative of Seasons’ tale.
This brings us to the most unique aspects of the Oracle games: "linking." After you complete one title, the player receives a code that can be entered when starting the other. This not only adds a new final showdown but also slightly alters each story. For example, in a linked Seasons game, the traveling troupe is revealed to be a disguised band of Hylian Knights, sent by Zelda to protect Din.
Visually, Oracle of Seasons does have an upper hand over its linked counterpart. The world of Holodrum is far more vibrant, thanks to each screen having four distinct versions depending on the current season. From white-washed winter blues to saturated summer greenery and auburn autumn colours, the visual variety on offer is fantastic. Shifting seasons cause slight environmental changes like vines that grow in summer or snow that piles up during winter, but these differences don't create many new obstacles or puzzles compared to the time shifting in Ages. Still, they offer a nice visual range that gives you plenty of incentive to fully explore each area.
To gain more control over the seasons, you frequently return to Subrosia, a hidden underground land that serves as one of the more interesting aspects of Seasons' otherwise dull plot. After Onox captured Din, the Temple of Seasons disappeared — or so everyone thought; it really just sank underground into Subrosia. Here, Link powers up the central item of the game: the Rod of Seasons, meaning you'll spend a lot of time interacting with Subrosians, the comical bunch of creatures that inhabit the land. These weirdos enjoy eating and bathing in lava, find politeness to be rude and obsess over secrecy. These interspersed visits help to break up the narrative and offer some much-needed comic relief.
You can collect items and explore other diversions, like picking up rings and trading items, but oddly you can gain the final item from Seasons' trading sequence another way, making it an optional part of the game. However, playing a linked Seasons game will open up the opportunity to gain a very powerful ring that augments Link's attack, and allows for other weapon upgrades that help immensely against the game's harder boss fights.
This is worth doing because the final boss battles of the game — especially the brawl with General Onox — are very tough without some sort of leveled-up equipment. You take more damage per hit, your attacks are less effective and you will likely be losing more frequently than you're used to in a Zelda game. If you don't have the patience to acquire the upgrades, expect to be challenged. The final showdown is still surmountable with ho-hum equipment, but should only be approached as such by folks seeking a genuine old-school challenge.
Conclusion
If you're looking for a straightforward Zelda adventure, this battle-heavy quest is about as straightforward as it gets. Oracle of Seasons streamlines the franchise's formula to let challenging classic combat take centre stage, but brings enough originality to keep it from feeling monotonous. There is much incentive to play the Oracle games together — if you play Seasons second, it adds interesting plot twists that enhance the barebones storytelling and allows for crucial weapon upgrades that help immensely against the challenging end boss. It may not be as engrossing as Ages, but Seasons still offers up an old-school adventure that will feel fondly familiar to long-time fans of the franchise.
Comments 24
I had never played either of the Oracle games. The gameboy-ness of them is a little odd at times with the restricted controls and tiny screen area, but I'm still quite enjoying myself so far. I'll probably play through both and enjoy them but this also really makes me want a completely modern new 2D Zelda game.
My first videogames ever. Starting with Seasons. They have a special place in my heart, I loved them as a child
Its been AGES since I played these last. The animal companions in this game really stand out in my memories. Why they have never brought Moosh back as reference in a Zelda title is beyond me.
The visuals of this one are great, I'm a sucker for GBC aesthetics anyway. I actually gave up on my only playthrough recently because I was caught up in other games, but it really is fun for a Zelda GB game and I cant wait to jump in 100% soon
Glad these are NSO and will finally get to play them. I went from GB to GBA, skipping the GBC as a kid, so these fell off my radar by the time I got a GBA. They’ve been in the list to play for a while…
Yeah, it was a dark era where Nintendo power was gone so I didn't have a gaming publication. I've seen these under the glass at like Funcoland.
I wasn't about To pay that mark up so I guess the time is now. I usually play earthbound every summer, and haven't checked that box yet, So it's time to grab the NSO for a minute.
I remember playing both of these back in the day with printed out walkthroughs from gamefaqs. What an adventure indeed!
These games are great. I was hoping for a Link's Awakening style remake with some QOL improvements, though this is nice too. Does anyone know if you have to link using a password, or can you link automatically as if you were using the link cable method?
@BrianJL it uses a password system called ‘secrets’ to link the two games or subsequent playthroughs with each other.
@BrianJL I think this release only bodes well for those remakes
Still got my original copies from when I was a child for the Gameboy color and the 3DS versions, but it will be nice to play them in HD
Lack of puzzles? Wow. I’ll still play it because I love Zelda, but puzzles are one of my favorite parts. I guess it doesn’t have to be my favorite Zelda game, though.
This is a great review. It gives a realistic idea of what to expect : )
@Friendly Yeah, but int he originals instead of copying hte password you could use a link cable to start the secrets game. You could also trade rings with otehr games/players using the cable. I was just curious if the two cames could "talk" on the Switch.
@LXP8 I saw one of them in CEX going for £120 — keep hold of those!
Yeah I never played either of these back in the day, but I was a massive fan of Link's Awakening - can't wait to get into them.
Is there a preferred order to playing them?
@Mrkittyhead Ages is puzzle heavy while Seasons is combat oriented. there are still some puzzles/strategy you have to use, like having to change the seasons to a certain one to pass certain areas.
Other than the need for constant item switching between two buttons, these games have aged remarkably well and are still a joy to play.
Proud to have both original games complete in box, and downloaded onto my GBA flash cart.
@Andee I originally played Seasons first and kept doing so for years, but tried Ages first last time and it's just as fun that way.
Saying that I would recommend starting with Seasons first as it's overall the easier game, so it makes more sense that way round. Hope you enjoy them!
Haven't finished either Oracle games yet, only watched a let's play of them, and the reason why I didn't in the case of Seasons is pretty dumb: when you get the Rod of Seasons you also have to get your first season for it, but either I somehow couldn't find it or I missed that I had to so I was stuck with a completely useless Rod!
Anyway, will eventually play both games myself as soon as I have the time for them, most likely starting with this one!
@BrianJL ah, i see. Not that I’ve found, no. So far I didn’t see a button or something to use or access a ‘link cable’.
I've played moments of seasons. After playing Minish Cap, Flagship, Capcom's old subsidiary must've gotten a good amount of trust to have 4 Zelda games given to them.
@PinderSchloss How does it bode well.
I've tried over and over on playing Oracle of Seasons over the years and it always kind of peters out for me before too long. Maybe'll finally crack down on it and Ages now that they're on Switch.
Granted I'm working on replaying Twilight Princess right now so it probably won't be for a bit.
@GinMiguel I don’t know anything, of course, but releasing this now definitely feels like Nintendo wants us to remember those games.
Tap here to load 24 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...