Last week, Square Enix confirmed its MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online would be launching for the Nintendo Switch 2 on 4th August 2026.

Ahead of the release, the development team has now showcased gameplay footage of this version of the game. It starts at around the 13-minute mark, and the stream runs for over two hours.

While we won't know for sure how exactly it runs and plays until we get our hands on it, based on the footage so far (including some more intense battles and busier moments on screen), this version of the title appears to be in a respectable state.

If you want to experience this title on release without dropping any coin on the game, you'll be able to check out the free trial. As for the paid options, here are the options, with pre-orders now live on the eShop:

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Starter Edition - $19.99 / £11.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Complete Edition - $59.99 / £44.99 (pre-order price: $41.99 / £31.49)

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Complete Collector's Edition - $139.99 / £87.99 (pre-order price: $97.99 / £61.59)

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail - $39.99 / £36.99

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail - Collector's Edition - $59.99 / £49.99

Keep in mind, the estimated game file size is 117GB. This launch will be followed by the release of the new expansion Evercold in January 2027.