The free-to-play co-op third-person looter shooter Warframe, which made its debut on the Switch 2 in March, held its 11th TennoCon Celebration this week, sharing multiple announcements.

Developer Digital Extremes unveiled the next major narrative chapter 'Warframe: Tau', a new Warframe, Brysko, Warframe's first card mini-game, new enemy faction & environment, and new music. The title also now has a Fortnite collab, with the Void joining Epic's popular battle royale universe, allowing players to earn an Excalibur skin.

TennoCon 2026

Warframe: Tau

Here are the details about the latest chapter from the official PR:

Main Quest, Tau : Take a trip to the Sentient ring city of Fornax, where Albrecht Entrati awaits the return of the Tenno. Here, the constant black rain and criminal faction in-fighting fuel the criminal underworld. Challenge The Hunra, voiced by Jonathan Bullock (Dynasty Warriors: Origins), a ruthless crime boss who rules the city through the production of an addicting substance, Bloom, and his deadly network of smugglers and enforcers, to uncover the truth of what has become of Tau.





Take a trip to the Sentient ring city of Fornax, where Albrecht Entrati awaits the return of the Tenno. Here, the constant black rain and criminal faction in-fighting fuel the criminal underworld. Challenge The Hunra, voiced by Jonathan Bullock (Dynasty Warriors: Origins), a ruthless crime boss who rules the city through the production of an addicting substance, Bloom, and his deadly network of smugglers and enforcers, to uncover the truth of what has become of Tau. New Warframe, Brysko (feat. Matthew Mercer): Brought back to life by Albrecht Entrati, Brysko is a Sentient Warframe. Silent to the world, but alive in inner monologue, his creation was for but one mission: infiltrate The Hunra’s inner circle. Let fists fly with his signature new brass knuckles melee weapon, Rain & Shine, his explosive playing cards, and Exalted revolver magnum, the Corecracker.





Brought back to life by Albrecht Entrati, Brysko is a Sentient Warframe. Silent to the world, but alive in inner monologue, his creation was for but one mission: infiltrate The Hunra’s inner circle. Let fists fly with his signature new brass knuckles melee weapon, Rain & Shine, his explosive playing cards, and Exalted revolver magnum, the Corecracker. First Card Mini-Game, Portau: Play a risky hand and decide what’s worth betting with Portau, Warframe’s first playing card mini-game. Master the Sentient card game, iterating on the rules of poker with its own suite of Blooms, Cores, Moons, and Suns that is extremely popular in The Hunra’s gambling dens.





Play a risky hand and decide what’s worth betting with Portau, Warframe’s first playing card mini-game. Master the Sentient card game, iterating on the rules of poker with its own suite of Blooms, Cores, Moons, and Suns that is extremely popular in The Hunra’s gambling dens. New Enemy Faction / New Environment: Descend into the living Sentient metropolis of Fornax, haunted by its past and black rain, as a new mission environment comprising high-end casinos, grimy shipping docks, and dilapidated slums. Defend against the deadly Sentient faction, the Fornax Drowners, who have evolved differently than the Sentients encountered within the Origin System back home.





Descend into the living Sentient metropolis of Fornax, haunted by its past and black rain, as a new mission environment comprising high-end casinos, grimy shipping docks, and dilapidated slums. Defend against the deadly Sentient faction, the Fornax Drowners, who have evolved differently than the Sentients encountered within the Origin System back home. New Original Music: Enter another dimension and somber trance with a new original noir trip-hop track, “View From the Top” sung by Canadian vocalist Jill Harris. This ethereal song of longing was first heard in the Warframe: Tau gameplay demo and will be available on most major music streaming platforms soon.

Other announcements

And here's some information about the Fortnite collab, along with a look:

WARFRAME x FORTNITE COLLAB (AVAILABLE TODAY): In partnership with developer Epic Games, the surreal sci-fi world of Warframe ventures through a rift in the Void to join the world of Fortnite. Those who purchase an eligible item for Warframe on the Epic Games Store will earn the Excalibur skin in Fortnite as a gift-with-purchase. The in-game boyband On-lyne’s debut music track, PARTY OF YOUR LIFETIME, from Warframe: 1999 will also be available in Fortnite Festival for purchase for V-Bucks via th in-game store.

The Mesa Heirloom collection has also been made available:

MESA HEIRLOOM COLLECTION (AVAILABLE TODAY): Mesa, the outcast vagabond, rides off into the sunset in style with a new Heirloom Collection of cosmetics available today with a fashionable, toggleable poncho primed for customizing.

You can find out more about the Warframe's latest announcement in the full TennoCon 2026 broadcast. And for more information about the Switch 2 version and the original Switch release check out our previous coverage: