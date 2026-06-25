Update [ ]: Ahead of this Star Fox themed Tetris 99 event taking place this week, Nintendo has now released an official game trailer.

Once again, if you participate and earn 100 event points you'll unlock this theme featuring art, epic music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Star Fox's outing on the Switch 2.

Original Story: [Thu 25th Jun, 2026 03:30 BST]:

Star Fox is out today on the Switch 2, and to celebrate Fox McCloud's return, Nintendo has announced a new event for its additive online battle royale title, Tetris 99.

This 55th 'Maximus Cup' will take flight on 10th July 2026 and runs until 13th July 2026. During this time, if you compete in the online event and earn at least 100 points, you'll unlock a special in-game theme.

"The Tetris 99 55th MAXIMUS CUP is coming July 10 at 12am PT, featuring Tetriminos, music, art, and a new theme from Star Fox."

Alongside this, Nintendo has also released new Star Fox-themed Switch icons. Wave 1 is available now. These icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each, with backgrounds and borders priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

"Icon elements inspired by the Star Fox game are here for a limited time"

Wave 1: 6/24 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/1 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Wave 2: 7/1 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/8 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Wave 3: 7/8 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/15 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Wave 4: 7/15 at 6:00 p.m. PT - 7/22 at 5:59 p.m. PT

Apart from these announcements, Nintendo has also released a day one patch for Star Fox on Switch 2, activating the game's online features and more.