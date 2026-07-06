The latest UK Charts data is in, and as World Cup fever seemingly takes hold as we approach the quarter-finals, EA SPORTS FC 26 has once again grabbed the gold.
Meanwhile, Star Fox has slipped down to fourth place, just behind Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Still a pretty good result for its second week on the market, mind you. Just below this at number five, we've also got Rhythm Heaven Groove making its debut. Not a bad start for a niche Switch 1 game, to be sure, and we hope it can maintain a presence in the top 40 for some time to come.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|
1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 36%, Switch 36%, Switch 2 12%, PS4 10%
|
5
|2
|007 First Light
|
4
|
3
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
1
|4
|Star Fox
|
NEW
|5
|
Rhythm Paradise Groove
|
6
|6
|
Football Manager 26
|
7
|7
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|PC 52%, PS5 32%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox 3%
|
8
|8
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
11
|9
|
Mario Kart World
|
38
|10
|
Battlefield 6
|
9
|11
|Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
-
|12
|F1 25
|
17
|13
|Minecraft
|
25
|14
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
16
|15
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 57%, Switch 43%
|
20
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
19
|17
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
10
|18
|Resident Evil 3
|
13
|19
|EA Sports UFC 6
|
24
|20
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|
22
|21
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
26
|22
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
20
|23
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
-
|24
|Split Fiction
|PS5 60%, Switch 2 30%, Xbox 11%
|
-
|25
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 63%, Switch 31%, Xbox 3%, PS5 3%
|
28
|26
|
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
37
|27
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
NEW
|28
|
Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes Vs. Villains
|
29
|29
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|
-
|30
|The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits
|
-
|31
|The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy
|
35
|32
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|
33
|33
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|34
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
34
|35
|
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 67%, Switch 30%, PS4 2%, Xbox 1%
|
34
|36
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
|
32
|37
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 63%, Switch 37%
|
30
|38
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
-
|39
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS5 62%, Switch 2 18%, Switch 10%, PS4 9%
|
39
|40
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
|PS5 54%, Switch 34%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox 1%
[Compiled by GfK]