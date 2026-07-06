The latest UK Charts data is in, and as World Cup fever seemingly takes hold as we approach the quarter-finals, EA SPORTS FC 26 has once again grabbed the gold.

Meanwhile, Star Fox has slipped down to fourth place, just behind Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Still a pretty good result for its second week on the market, mind you. Just below this at number five, we've also got Rhythm Heaven Groove making its debut. Not a bad start for a niche Switch 1 game, to be sure, and we hope it can maintain a presence in the top 40 for some time to come.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 36%, Switch 36%, Switch 2 12%, PS4 10% 5 2 007 First Light 4 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 1 4 Star Fox NEW 5 Rhythm Paradise Groove 6 6 Football Manager 26 7 7 Resident Evil Requiem PC 52%, PS5 32%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox 3% 8 8 Pokémon Pokopia 11 9 Mario Kart World 38 10 Battlefield 6 9 11 Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - 12 F1 25 17 13 Minecraft 25 14 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 16 15 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 57%, Switch 43% 20 16 Grand Theft Auto V 19 17 Donkey Kong Bananza 10 18 Resident Evil 3

13 19 EA Sports UFC 6 24 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 22 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 26 22 Dark Souls Trilogy 20 23 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% - 24 Split Fiction PS5 60%, Switch 2 30%, Xbox 11% - 25 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 63%, Switch 31%, Xbox 3%, PS5 3% 28 26 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 37 27 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition NEW 28 Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes Vs. Villains 29 29 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 61%, Switch 39% - 30 The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits

- 31 The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy

35 32 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 33 33 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 34 Elden Ring: Nightreign

34 35 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 67%, Switch 30%, PS4 2%, Xbox 1% 34 36 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

32 37 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 63%, Switch 37% 30 38 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

- 39 Red Dead Redemption PS5 62%, Switch 2 18%, Switch 10%, PS4 9% 39 40 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 PS5 54%, Switch 34%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox 1%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts