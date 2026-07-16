The sci-fi series Star Ocean is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, and as part of this, Square Enix has today released a Switch 2 version of the action RPG remake Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

It's available on the eShop for $49.99 (or your regional equivalent). Like Octopath Traveler 1 & 2 earlier this week, there's no upgrade pathway for the existing Switch version, and save data won't carry over. Here's the official fine print about this from Nintendo's store page:

- This game is only compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Please be aware that it cannot be played on Nintendo Switch.

- There is also a Nintendo Switch version of this game. Please select the version you require carefully.

- Save data is incompatible between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions.

Square Enix has not shared details about any enhancements or improvements in the Switch 2 version of the game. If we hear anything about this, we'll provide an update.

When Star Ocean: The Second Story R released on the Switch in 2023. We gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars. You can find out more in Nintendo Life review: