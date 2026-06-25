Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition is now available on the Switch 2, and following yesterday's shadow-drop, some additional details about this version have been revealed.

Firstly, as you've likely already heard, there's no upgrade pathway (or even a discount) for owners of Frontiers on the original Switch. Unlike the more recent release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, existing players will need to fork out the full price for this Definitive Edition on Switch 2. Here's the official confirmation about this courtesy of the fine print on Sega's website:

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SEGA: "The Nintendo Switch version cannot be upgraded to the Nintendo Switch 2 version."

In saying this, save data from the Switch version of Sonic Frontiers can be carried over to the Switch 2's Definitive Edition:

"Save data can be transferred from the Nintendo Switch version to the Nintendo Switch 2 version, but not vice versa."

However, if you do transfer your Switch game save data to the Switch 2 version, the following DLC items will disappear:

- Inugami Korone Collaboration DLC - Inugami Korone Sound Effects

- Inugami Korone Collaboration DLC - Koronesky

- Inugami Korone Collaboration DLC - Gloves & Shoes

- Sonic Emote (Koco) DLC

Sega also notes how "The Explorer's Treasure Box DLC must be installed before starting a new game" and "if you install the DLC after beginning a playthrough, some items will not appear".

And if you're considering Sega's "physical version", in case you missed, it's actually a Game-Key Card release. So you'll still be required to perform a download.