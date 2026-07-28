The excitement for Splatoon Raiders might not have been as big as certain other first-party Nintendo titles in the lead-up to its release, but now that it's out, the Switch 2 exclusive is getting a lot of praise from fans.

As highlighted by Kotaku, it's been so positively received since arriving on Nintendo's new system last week that it's currently sitting in the "top-10 highest user-rated" games of all time on the review aggregate website Metacritic.

At the time of writing, it's in seventh place, with a score of 9.3/10 based on more than 700 user ratings. The competition is mostly serious stuff, with Clair Obscur in the top spot. This user score also reportedly makes it the top user-rated Nintendo game on Metacritic.

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In terms of 2026 releases, this current user score makes it the second highest-rated game of the year, behind Resident Evil Requiem. While there's no guarantee it will stay up, this positive reception is a fantastic start for an entry that removes the core competitive multiplayer experience.

According to our own poll here on Nintendo Life, nearly 50% of respondents rate Splatoon Raiders an "excellent" 9/10 stars, with almost 25% of users awarding it a perfect score. We gave it 9/10 in our own review, calling it the "best single-player Splatoon", with incredibly robust multiplayer options for anyone wanting to splat some Salmonids with friends and family.