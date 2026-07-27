We are rapidly closing in on the next wave of Pokémon LEGO sets, and these look really rather nice.

Alongside the Smart Brick range, The Pokémon Company is also launching another round of adult-focused sets, with the Arcanine (£89.99), Rayquaza (£119.99), and Munchlax (£59.99) builds all arriving on 1st August.

The kits looked wonderful at an initial glance, but now we've had a closer look at them courtesy of LEGO YouTuber Tiago Catarino, and we want them even more. The above video is our best look at the builds yet, showcasing the sweet instruction booklets and some of the neat hidden secrets in the building processes themselves — Munchlax's Pokédex number inside the tree stump is a great nod.

The three sets will be followed by an extra two 18+ builds in October — Up-Scaled Red Minifigure (£69.99) and the Iconic Trainer Moments Pokéball (£229.99) — which are now available to pre-order on the LEGO website.