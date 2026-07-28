The Final Fantasy VII Remake series will reach its conclusion next year, and it's led to questions about other entries in the long-running role-playing series receiving a similar makeover.

The FFXIV game director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida responded to a question about this at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest in Berlin last week, and said other entries would likely require even more chapters.

Here's part of what he had to say, according to a translator at the event (via VGC):

“Of course I understand the feelings of the players, but you’ve got to think about it. Look at Final Fantasy 6. It’s such an incredibly huge game. The scale is just immense, and the same applies for other titles like Final Fantasy 8, Final Fantasy 9...If we did remake those other titles, we’d probably end up having to release them in four instalments, or maybe even five instalments.”

So, even if another remake project was approved in the future, it would likely be a huge undertaking and very long development cycle.

Trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi also noted how fortunate he's been to have the same team work with him on Remake, Rebirth and Revelation for over 10 years, but right now, he can't just say to fans he'll remake the sixth game or other titles in the future.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation will conclude Square Enix's current remake trilogy when it launches on the Switch 2 and other platforms in Spring 2027.