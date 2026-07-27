We are back with our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts, and Splatoon Raiders has come out of the gate strong.

Nintendo's latest spinoff has nabbed the top spot in its first week, kicking the previous champ, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced down into second — not bad going for a game that had only been on sale for two days by the time the numbers were taken!

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream takes the last podium spot, as Star Fox drops down to 15th, and yep, Rhythm Heaven Groove has gone MIA again, presumably due to more physical distribution issues.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Splatoon Raiders 1 2 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced 4 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 58%, PS4 42%, Switch 0% 2 5 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 43%, Switch 28%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 9% 5 6 Pokémon Pokopia 3 7 007 First Light 6 8 Mario Kart World

32 9 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 51%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox Series 11% - 10 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 100%, PS4 0% 11 11 Minecraft - 12 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 57%, Switch 2 33%, PS4 5%, Switch 2% - 13 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 95%, Xbox Series 4%, Switch 1% 9 14 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 54%, Switch 46% 10 15 Star Fox 20 16 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

7 17 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 39%, PC 37%, Switch 2 16%, Xbox Series 7% 16 18 Elden Ring

12 19 Grand Theft Auto V

23 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

18 21 Tekken 8

19 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% - 23 Ghost of Yotei

21 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 57%, Switch 2 43% 34 25 Super Mario Odyssey

- 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

30 27 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% 29 28 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 69%, Switch 2 31% - 29 Mad Max

27 30 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

26 31 Donkey Kong Bananza

- 32 Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

- 33 Star Wars Outlaws PS5 52%, Switch 2 42%, Xbox Series 6% 33 34 Nintendo Switch Sports

13 35 Battlefield 6

31 36 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 59%, Switch 41% 36 37 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 71%, Switch 29%, PS4 1%, Xbox Series 0% 28 38 Resident Evil 3

- 39 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 40 Batman: Arkham Knight



[Compiled by GfK]

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