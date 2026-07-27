Probably like a 7 or 8 so far. Haven't played too much and what I have played has been fun, but at the same time I can't help notice some repetition early on. Every level so far is structured extremely similar with little exploration to get side tracked even just to get the compasses. It doesn't help that it reuses the same 2 or 3 designs for every area. All of which are devoid of color if not for you splatting one around. And the music, well I can barely tell what's going on with it but it doesn't sound good lol. Which is kinda disappointing as i've always heard good things about Splatoon osts. The best one is easily the like 5 second tune after completing a level

Still despite that, it can and has been a lot of fun so far. It plays really well and it's especially fun when it gets hectic with enemies all over the screen. Customizing all your gear and weapons is a lot of fun as I've always found rng loot to be more addictive to try and get the perfect build. And I just really like the progression. Love going on a mission to loot, then get back and upgrade everything possible