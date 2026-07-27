Well folks, Splatoon Raiders is finally here. The series' first spin-off launched on Switch 2 last week, and if you're anything like us, then you've likely spent most of your weekend hunting down Salmonids on the Spirhalite Islands.
And what a wonderful way it is to spend your time! In our 9/10 review of Raiders, the wonderful Alex Olney praised nearly everything the game threw at him, calling it "possibly the most variable and exciting game the series has ever offered". High praise indeed. Here's a snippet followed by a link to the full thing:
It looks good, runs fantastically, and you can play practically the whole thing with friends if you wish. Not only that, but Nintendo’s flogging it for a bargain price. It may not push any boundaries within the genre per se, but it’s difficult to find anything negative to say about it, it really is a must-play for almost anyone.