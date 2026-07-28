Last week, Shigeru Miyamoto sat down for an oh-so-rare deep dive interview with Famitsu, and it was positively rammed with glorious insights. We previously covered the direct pipeline from movie to games and the legendary designer's thoughts on remakes, but we've just stumbled across another wholesome little nugget from the chat that's well worth highlighting.

As the headline there suggests, it's all about Miyamoto's gaming habits. You see, he's now 73, so sitting down for a solo play session has taken something of a backseat, but that doesn't mean he has stopped playing completely.

"I don't really play [games] that much any more," he told Famitsu (translated via Google), "In my case, my grandchildren... if they have games at their own house, they play with them too much, so I keep them at my house and tell them, 'Come to Grandpa's house when you want to play'".

Aww. Truthfully, we struggle to think of a more wholesome way to keep your eye on the industry than only really playing when your grandchildren come round to visit.

It sounds like he's still got some skills, too. "My young grandchildren can't clear it yet, so they're happy when I play with them and help them clear it," he continued. "They say the boss in Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is scary, so I play that part for them". We'll say it again, awwww.

Of course, just because he's not pouring hours into Splatoon Raiders or Pokopia these days doesn't mean he's not still very much involved in Nintendo. He served as a producer on both Mario movies and will do the same for the upcoming live-action Zelda flick, and has been integral to brand expansions like the theme parks and Nintendo Museum.

After everything he's done for the industry, playing games with the grandkids is exactly what we'd want from him these days.