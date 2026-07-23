@Optimumjay It kind of varies. To me many Indies platformers have been just bland and boring. Clive and Wrench was 'fine'. Duskfade I played the demo but I was just not impressed, it felt better then other games I'd played but it's ideas are just so boring and it's inspiration is very clear. Aka, inspiration taken too far so why would i play something not distinct enough, many are too nostalgic and not creative enough.

FMV games have been fun so far and I'm new to the genre.

Old school dungeon crawlers. I have to start more of Etrian Odyssey HD but I have mostly played those that were Vita ports like the Moero games.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is of course fun but I have played the rest of the series so I knew what to expect.

Splatoon 2 and 3 were fun.

Most PS3/360 shooters have been fun. Many modern ones lack interesting ideas nowadays.

Singularity was a blast. Alice Madness Returns was a fun game. Inversion i have to play more of which is a Gears like but with it's own other ideas. It's more fun then Gears I'll say mechanically. Story/presentation sure differ.

Tactics games and hack n slashes I've all enjoyed so far. But they are kind of varying for me recently. I've looked into some but not played them enough to comment on which I'm actively playing as not really any right now.

On rail shooters have been fun, modern like Gal Gun or old ones like House of the Dead for Overkill.

Racing games have just trash progression, whether the anti grav, arcade or simcade just not been impressed. I think the most recent one release why I enjoyed was Onrush, Gravel, Wreckfest, Gear Club 1 and 2 (I'm interested in 3 and will get a Switch 2 for it a few years from now) or Grid Legends and even then they were kind of in the I enjoyed in a respecting them way.

So I'm sort of playing a mix of everything. I've bought a fair amount and only played a few.

Yasha was an ok roguelike I picked up, but like many with the modern roguelike formula I don't like them. Ghost Master was fair but will take me a bit of getting used to but I knew it was a PC/OG Xbox game so I'm ok with that and how some of them back then were of it's type of game.

Recent games would be Blinx 2, Outrun 2 (got Coast to Coast but still), Rhythm Heaven Groove, Minecraft Java modding on old versions and mod updates/wikis for modloaders.

Playing Gran Turismo 1 to 4 for wiki purposes to write up features not documented yet.

Mario Wonder and 3D World (Wii U version and near the end)..

FMV dating sims like Five Hearts Under One Roof 2 (for fun and also wiki purposes for the series) I have the last 3 endings to beat. Got plenty of other FMV games to try.

I started Night Trap to try it out and that was fair for a 1st try of it.

I've sort of played things and not played things. It varies for me right now. I haven't even beaten much this year.

Sure thats a lot but its over the course of this year that I can remember or games prior years I can remember. Not everything but highlights.

20 to 30 games I beat big budget old games and Indies in 2024/2025, 2026 not a lot really. just not bothered to as much. I think it was maybe under 10 I think 6 games it was back in like early this year, not in a few months really.