In news that will surely shock you to your very core, Shigeru Miyamoto has stated that he is "not really thinking about" directing another game.
As reported by Nintendo Everything, this is another snippet from Miyamoto's big interview with Famitsu in which he discusses his future and plans. He says that modern games require the involvement of 200 people, which can be "tough". He doesn't rule it out completely though, stating that his involvement in Pikmin Bloom is evidence that if the right project comes along, he may change his mind.
“Right now, I’m not really thinking about it. But with Pikmin Bloom, I got involved because I wanted to make it myself, so depending on the theme, if I can do something interesting with it, there might come a time when I want to do it. I have the know-how (laughs).
"Nowadays, if you want to make one game, you have to get 200 people involved, so it’s tough. Movies are also big productions, but in those cases, the procedural people are the ones who keep the production running. The producers on set are really busy, though.”
When asked if he hopes to continue what he's doing in ten years' time, Miyamoto provided a stark reminder of his age (73) in a way that makes us feel a little sad inside:
“Ah, yes, that’s right. The feeling of ‘I hope we can keep going’ fits perfectly. On set, we say things like, ‘It wouldn’t be surprising if I collapsed tomorrow, so make sure you’re okay (laughs).’ I just hope we can keep going without any problems.”
It's no surprise that Miyamoto has drifted away from the director's chair over the decades. Before his involvement with Pikmin Bloom, he directed Super Mario Run for mobile in 2016, and before that he directed Super Mario 64 in 1996. So yeah, it's been a while.
He's still a busy chap though, serving as producer on the two Super Mario movies alongside the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. He is also a driving force behind the creation of Universal's Super Nintendo World attractions, which can be found in Japan, Florida, and California.