Shigeru Miyamoto has confirmed that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie directly led to the production of both Star Fox and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for the Switch 2.

As covered by Nintendo Everything, Miyamoto recently participated in a huge interview for Famitsu in which he provided confirmation of what many of us had already suspected. He says that while Nintendo evaluates such decisions on a case-by-case basis, the introduction of both Fox McCloud and Yoshi in the Mario Galaxy Movie meant the company should also create new games for each IP.

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It's quite a telling admission, and it'll be interesting to see which new characters – if any – will be present in future Super Mario films. A lot of folks are hoping to see Wario turn up on the big screen, so this could be the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to bring back Wario Land/World. Or... or... get Captain Falcon in there.

Wishful thinking, maybe, but we'll see.

For now, let's see what Miyamoto-san had to say:

“I don’t decide everything about the lineup, but we did discuss that ‘we have an idea to include Fox in the script for the movie (‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’), so we definitely want a new Star Fox game.’ "Sometimes things get decided after we’ve discussed them. We started working on the first Mario movie (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Princess Peach: Showtime! around the same time, and we talked about things like, ‘If we have this game, shouldn’t Peach be more energetic in the movie too?’ It was decided early on that Yoshi would appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, so we decided to make a Yoshi game, and that’s how development of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book began. "It’s a case-by-case situation, but I think we’ll continue to maintain a good relationship between games and other developments.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is streaming on Peacock from 30th July 2026, but you can own the film right now on DVD, Blu-Ray, or 4K Ultra-HD. We gave it a score of 6/10 upon release and praised it for its faithful presentation, but criticised the narrative and overload of references.