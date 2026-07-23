Nintendo puts out a lot of games. This year alone it's released Splatoon Raiders, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Pokémon Pokopia, and Mario Tennis Fever.

Yet with this year's Star Fox and the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, there are some folks – a small minority, as far as we can tell – that wonder if Nintendo is relying too heavily on remakes. Well, in a recent interview with Famitsu (thanks, Nintendo Everything), Shigeru Miyamoto defended Nintendo's production of remakes, arguing that it's a good way to reintroduce older games to younger players.

Not only that, but he directly implies that remaking older games can also lead to new future developments, which many are hoping will be the case for Star Fox. The new Switch 2 remake once again retells the story from Star Fox 64, but there's a sense that its critical (and hopefully commercial) success could lead to a brand new game.

Here's what Miyamoto had to say:

“Some people might say there are a lot of remakes, but after five years, a lot of people have outgrown games and stop playing them. Young people today don’t have the opportunity to play games from 10 years ago, so remaking them to be more playable and releasing them again is a good way to meet the demand. "Letting people know the original games also leads to future developments, so we’ve been actively pursuing that recently.”

Star Fox was met with critical acclaim when it launched in June, receiving a 9/10 from us for its remarkable production values and timeless gameplay. Nintendo has kept fairly quiet about Ocarina of Time following its debut trailer, and we're not even certain if we can expect a 1:1 remake or something more ambitious.

Needless to say, we think it's fine that Nintendo keeps making remakes so long as it can balance this nicely with new games. As 2026 has demonstrated so far, it clearly has no issue in achieving this.