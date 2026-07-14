Last month, Square Enix released a major patch for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles on the Switch 1 & 2.
Now, it's released another update, bumping the game up to Version 1.5.1. This patch is much smaller update and contains some adjustments to the New Game + mode. A few other minor issues have also been resolved.
Here's the full rundown via the official update from the Steam community page:
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Version 1.5.1 (13th July 2026)
The game will be updated to version 1.5.1.
The version number can be viewed in game from the version selection screen or the enhanced version title screen.
Enhanced
- When beginning a new game with New Game +, all buried items are available for discovery again.
- This change will only be applied to New Game + save data newly started after the version 1.5.1 update.
- Minor text changes have been made in Traditional Chinese.
- Other minor issues have been resolved.
You can find out about the previous major update in our existing post here on Nintendo Life. Apart from New Game + it also included a Zodiac Compatibility function, improvements to the game's stability, new language support and more.
And if you haven't played this game yet, check our our Nintendo Life review. Here's a sample:
Yes, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles cuts content from the War of the Lions version, and it's a shame. However, put this one issue aside, if you can, and you've got a fantastic — and fantastically thoughtful — revamp otherwise. Meaningful QoL changes meld with delicate gameplay nips and tucks, CPU enemy tune-ups, and a smoother-flowing experience overall to deliver a game that's pretty much impossible to knock."