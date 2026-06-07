Although Poncle has been busy with Vampire Crawlers, it's still showing plenty of support for Vampire Survivors.

Apart from the recently revealed "Wet Update", this week the studio has also announced it's releasing a Switch 2 version of Vampire Survivors. It will include "better performance" and mouse support. When more details are shared about this version, we'll let you know.

Alongside this is the reveal of the next expansion, the Legacy of the Bloodmoon. It will be arriving this summer. As noted, it will expand the Legacy of the Moonspell with "additional content" and is permanently reducing the price of this DLC.

"The “evil twin” to the game’s first-ever expansion pack Legacy of the Moonspell and expected this summer across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms, Legacy of the Bloodmoon will include a substantial 10 new characters, more than 16 weapons and evolutions, a new XL stage, and 8 new music tracks. As part of this release, poncle will expand Legacy of the Moonspell with additional content and permanently reduce its price, ensuring both it and Legacy of the Bloodmoon deliver a similarly substantial experience."

Vampire Survivors is also being renamed to Vampire Survivors - First Survivaton. Below are the details behind the change, and it's celebrating this "new chapter" with the free 1.15 update. Including "a new stage, new characters, new weapons, and new Darkanas".

"Survivaton is the name of poncle's new lineup of Survivors-like projects. Short for "survive a ton," the label encompasses internally developed games that build on the foundation of the studio's flagship title, Vampire Survivors, in collaboration with selected content partners. Each project will aim to introduce major gameplay changes, content expansions, or genre twists exploring ideas substantial enough to stand as their own games. "The Survivaton initiative will serve as poncle's umbrella for future survivors-like releases, and reflecting its place as the foundation of the series, Vampire Survivors will also be renamed to Vampire Survivors - First Survivaton."

Poncle is also establishing Poncle Japan, a "dedicated Japanese subsidiary" which will be headed by Sawaki Takeyasu.