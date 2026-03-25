Sonic Frontiers
Image: SEGA

Update []: According to Dealabs' Billbil-kun, who has accurately reported on game announcements ahead of schedule in the past, the "Definitive Edition" of Sonic Frontiers will supposedly release for Switch 2 next month.

The source narrows down the release date to 23rd June 2026. This lines up with Sonic's 35th birthday and anniversary celebrations. It's further claimed the Switch 2 version will be priced at $49.99 in the US, and there will apparently be a physical edition. Of course, nothing has been officially announced or revealed by Sega at this stage.

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If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. You can read about the recent classification board rating in the story below.

Original Story: [Wed 25th Mar, 2026 05:30 GMT]:

Sonic Frontiers took the series in a new direction when it launched in 2022 with its "open-zone" design, and it seems Sega might not be entirely done with it just yet...

As highlighted by Gematsu, The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has recently rated Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition. Platforms and other details have not been shared at this stage.

Definitive Edition releases aren't out of the ordinary for Sonic titles in recent years. We're also reminded how Sonic Origins Plus was previously leaked via the same game rating committee.

As of November last year, Sega reported Frontiers had sold 4.57 million units worldwide. It also received some post-launch DLC along the way. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best experience on the Switch, so a "Definitive Edition" would no doubt be a great opportunity for a Switch 2 release.

Of course, nothing has been officially announced or confirmed just yet, so if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Would you be interested in a Definitive Edition of Sonic Frontiers? Post a comment below.

[source gematsu.com]