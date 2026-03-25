Update [ ]: According to Dealabs' Billbil-kun, who has accurately reported on game announcements ahead of schedule in the past, the "Definitive Edition" of Sonic Frontiers will supposedly release for Switch 2 next month.

The source narrows down the release date to 23rd June 2026. This lines up with Sonic's 35th birthday and anniversary celebrations. It's further claimed the Switch 2 version will be priced at $49.99 in the US, and there will apparently be a physical edition. Of course, nothing has been officially announced or revealed by Sega at this stage.

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If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. You can read about the recent classification board rating in the story below.