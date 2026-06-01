Square Enix has already shown plenty of support for the Switch 2 since it arrived on the scene last June, and this week it delivers its biggest game yet - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth!

After escaping Midgar, the second game sees Cloud and the rest of his friends journey across expansive new environments, as new adventures (and chocobo) await.

If you haven't already played it, there's an eShop demo you can try out right now. It features the first two chapters from the second game, and progression carries over when the full experience launches on 3rd June 2026. There are even some save data bonuses if you have save data from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade main story and Intermission.