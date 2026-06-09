Nintendo had more info to share on Splatoon Raiders in today's Direct, but it looks like there is even more in the pipeline.

After giving us a closer look at some gameplay (which still looks very Salmon Run-y), we learned that a stand-alone Raiders Direct will be coming our way on 30th June, where we'll hear even more about the upcoming squid splatter.

There's also set to be a series of Raiders comics arriving sporadically on Nintendo Today! before the 23rd July launch, and a special Raiders-themed Splatfest between 10th and 12th July.

As if that wasn't enough marketing, Nintendo also announced that a new Joy-Con 2 colourway will launch alongside the game on 23rd July. This blue and yellow option is about as inventive as the previous pastel design (i.e. not all that different from the base model), but it's nice for those who want a different pop of colour, we suppose.

Will you be picking up these new Joy-Con? Let us know what you make of them in the comments.