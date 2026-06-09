Nintendo had more info to share on Splatoon Raiders in today's Direct, but it looks like there is even more in the pipeline.
After giving us a closer look at some gameplay (which still looks very Salmon Run-y), we learned that a stand-alone Raiders Direct will be coming our way on 30th June, where we'll hear even more about the upcoming squid splatter.
There's also set to be a series of Raiders comics arriving sporadically on Nintendo Today! before the 23rd July launch, and a special Raiders-themed Splatfest between 10th and 12th July.
As if that wasn't enough marketing, Nintendo also announced that a new Joy-Con 2 colourway will launch alongside the game on 23rd July. This blue and yellow option is about as inventive as the previous pastel design (i.e. not all that different from the base model), but it's nice for those who want a different pop of colour, we suppose.
Will you be picking up these new Joy-Con? Let us know what you make of them in the comments.
Comments 17
Cool to see new colours, though I certainly feel they make less of a statement compared to the original joy-cons from Switch 1.
More Joycons that are just 90% the colour black. Yippee. Great representation for a series that is specifically about being colourful.
Not hype for this game but the controllers look cool! Not sure why they didn't use orange and teal instead.
I wish we got a full special edition. I envisioned a copper green console with rusty orange triggers, and then some blue and yellow accents to represent Deep Cut.
Really excited for the Direct, though!
Not interested in the Joy-Cons myself (the more options the better though, happy for those going for them) - on the other hand, absolutely looking forward to the dedicated Direct and then playing Raiders when it comes out!
I'm really interested and excited for Splatoon Raiders whenever they start showing it, but then they always get to a part where I think - this isn't an entirely new game, it's just the dlc from the other Splatoon games sold for full price. Like how all the DKB dlc for their new $70 game requires you to buy the $20 dlc first, which probably should have been in the game at release, or maybe $5.
So I'm happy for the Direct so I can tell if it's actually a full game of just $20 dlc sold for $50. Which will then have its own $20 dlc necessary to continue playing it. I hate modern gaming.🤑
These are still basic black, only with color highlights. Hard pass.
The gadgets look fun.
Will definitely be picking this up. Day 1 for me!
At least we’ll likely get more wrist strap variety than Switch 1 had.
@rjejr I have pretty much the same thoughts. I really like Splatoon so it does look fun, but at the same time they are really failing to show anything significantly new here.
I’m sure the crazy colors that are whole body will show up in a few years once they start kicking out special editions.
Wow!!! I'm so blown away by this daring and exciting controller option! Nintendo, you are really getting crazy and fun! /s
So the only good thing about that direct was that there will be another direct...
Raiders better be good.
"I think the little bit of blue and yellow on my Joy-Con 2™ controllers will be my lucky charm!"
I can't wait for these joy cons, they'll be my fourth set!
I know that they’re mainly just grey, but these are a BIG improvement over the Mario Tennis ones.
I truly don’t understand Nintendo’s insistence on these new color schemes being predominantly black, with the most color accent being tucked away either in the switch 2 or joycon grip. Makes zero sense to me, and not at all enticed to pick up another set.
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