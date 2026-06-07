Bandai Namco has officially unveiled Little Nightmares III - The Backstage DLC. It will be coming to the Switch 2 next week on 12th June 2026.

It promises to take players to the "darkest part of the Carnevale" and comes loaded with all-new puzzles and challenges. You'll also meet a new character and face new perils!

"In this adventure, Low will meet Dime, a new child who wears a torch hat, a very helpful tool for finding their way in what lies beneath the curtains of The Carnevale. The two children will have to face new threats and use their light to find a way to save Alone from the hands of the Puppeteer."

This is Little Nightmares III's first DLC and will be available as part of the paid Secrets of the Spiral Expansion Pass. This same Expansion Pass will add a second additional chapter in the future.