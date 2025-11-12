If you've been keeping an eye on our weekly Japanese Charts, then you'll know that the Switch and Switch 2 have been consistently dominating the hardware space, with Sony's PS5 struggling to get a foothold in the region (and let's not even mention Xbox).

That's not to say it hasn't doesn't well, mind you, with the console surpassing a total of 7 million units across the Base model, Digital Edition, and Pro. But with the Switch 2 already well on its way to 3 million sales just five months after its launch, you can bet the higher-ups at Sony will be quaking in their shiny loafers.

So, as announced during the recent State of Play, a new region-locked PS5 Digital Edition will launch in Japan at 55,000 yen (approx $350), making it comfortably the cheapest console from Sony's lineup. By comparison, the regular Digital Edition is significantly more expensive at 72,980 yen (approx $473).

Now, if this sounds familiar, then it should, because Nintendo chose to go down the same route when it launched the Switch 2 back in June, offering a region-locked console for just 49,980 yen (approx $322). This proved to be a wise decision, with data from initial lottery pre-orders indicating that 69.7% of applicants opted for the region-locked console with Mario Kart World. A further 27.5% chose the region-locked console on its own, while only 2.9% went for the multi-language model.

So it seems safe to assume, then, that if it weren't for the cheaper region-locked Switch 2, the new console might not be enjoying such a strong start in Japan. Now that Sony is opting for the same approach, it seems like the company is getting increasingly desperate to close the gap before the Switch 2 completely crushes its competition.

Of course, it's worth noting that for both companies, the yen is still pretty weak in Japan right now. It's been on an accelerating decline for a while, sinking to values not seen since the '90s. So it's no surprise to see Nintendo and Sony taking some pretty drastic steps in the region to shift product.

That said, the PS5 has proved to be a pretty major success worldwide, selling over 84.2 million units since its launch in 2020. Meanwhile, the Switch 2 has recently surpassed 10 million units worldwide, with Nintendo forecasting a total of 19 million for the current financial year.