Despite Sony's PS5 being on the market for nearly five years at this point, it still somehow feels way too soon to be talking about the inevitable PS6 – who even wants or needs one yet? Alas, here we are.

The latest rumour from YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead (thanks, Push Square) is particularly significant, because it seems to hint that Sony is planning to launch a variant of the PS6 that will not only be handheld, but can be docked – just like the Switch and Switch 2.

Codenamed 'Canis', the handheld is supposedly one of three SKUs planned for the PS6. The main one will be the 'Orion', which will be your bog-standard 'flagship' console with all the specs. The second is the 'Canis' handheld, and the third is the 'Canis' console, or the 'PS6 S'.

The latter two will share similar specs and will likely lean closer to what Sony is currently offering with the PS5/PS5 Pro, albeit with a few minor upgrades here and there.

So essentially, rather than focusing on sheer power – because if it ain't obvious by now, we're very much in the era of diminishing returns – Sony is seemingly looking to capture both the console and handheld market. Hopefully this might also mean that it's is able to offer slightly cheaper options, because if the so-called 'Orion' is going to retail at a similar price to the PS5 Pro ($749.99 / £699.99), Sony's going to have a real hard time shifting many of them.

Still, it's early days yet. It's best to take these rumours with a grain of salt for now until Sony officially reveals its plans.

Tell you what though, we know we said it's still way too early for a PS6, but a proper, native handheld PlayStation sounds awfully tempting...