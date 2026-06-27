Cygames and Arc System Works have this week announced the fighting game Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is on its way to the Switch 2.

This version of the title will be launching alongside the new 2.60 game update on 17th September 2026. Here's the reveal:

The update will include a new DLC character "Id", new stage, new system mechanic, adjustments to the system mechanics, character adjustments, new costumes and more.

Here's what Push Square had to say about the PS5 version of this game when it released in 2023: