As is customary with high-profile Switch 2 ports, tech specialist Digital Foundry has delivered its verdict on how Indiana Jones and the Great Circle holds up on the hybrid console.

In short, it's a marvel. The game targets 30fps, which might sound disappointing at first, but DF stresses that this is a wise choice from developer MachineGames in order to achieve a more authentic visual experience in line with other consoles.

So for example, we've got proper strand-based hair tech, impressive screen-space reflections, and contact shadows. In addition, ray-traced global illumination (RTGI) is present and accounted for, with the tech often matching and occasionally exceeding the Xbox Series S.

Naturally of course, squeezing everything down to fit on a 64GB Switch 2 cart means that textures have taken a bit of a hit, but they're still more or less on par with the Series S – at least if you don't download the high-quality texture pack on the latter. Still, it's an acceptable compromise that allows fans of physical media to play the game without having to go online.

DLSS is also utilised extensively to achieve a 1080p resolution when docked which, again, puts the Switch 2 version above the Series S in terms of image quality.

As for performance, the game mostly succeeds in hitting its 30fps target. Some drops are noticeable in larger, busier environments, while actions like combat and running can also impact performance. Similarly, to further optimise the experience, characters in the distance animate at 15fps, which is a technique seen in many other titles like Halo 5: Guardians, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and, rather infamously, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Overall though, it's a bit of a beast that looks great and runs remarkably well on the Switch 2. It's one of few titles to receive a proper physical launch, and for that it deserves some brownie points.